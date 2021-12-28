Stern Pinball to Virtually Showcase Its New Technology, Insider Connected™, at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show Stern's New Rush Pinball Machines Featuring Insider Connected Will Be Revealed

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., will be returning to the Consumer Electronics Show virtually and not in-person. Historically the pinball games in our CES booth attract large crowds. Given the current fast spread of COVID in many parts of the world, we concluded our virtual attendance would offer the most protection to pinball fans.

Highlighted this year will be Stern's Insider Connected, the greatest technological advance to pinball in decades, giving players even more reasons to play. Insider Connected lets players track scores and offers new achievements for connected pinball machines. Through their mobile phones or computers, players can access their profiles, post scores, find the locations of connected machines, or explore pinball activities in their area.

Insider Connected Pro provides tools for commercial operators to improve earnings and operational efficiency through remote updates and diagnostics. All Stern Pinball machines now ship with Insider Connected enabled. CES attendees and all pinball players can register for Insider Connected at insider.sternpinball.com/.

Stern Pinball will showcase the new Rush pinball machines for the first time. Rush, the iconic Canadian progressive rock band, has an impassioned global fan base. Rush has sold over 40 million records and filled stadiums during sold-out tours for decades. Rush Insider Connected pinball machines will be displayed for the press during virtual press conferences all week long.

Expanding on the success of its Jurassic Park commercial pinball machines, Stern Pinball will virtually display the Jurassic Park Home Edition™, a new stylish, fun, and affordable pinball machine designed and engineered for the home. A pinball adventure 65 million years in the making, this action-packed pinball adventure for the home is filled with suspense, twists, and turns around every flip.

"CES is one of our favorite events and the perfect place to showcase Insider Connected. This technology will transform how players interact with pinball machines, including our newest hit game, Rush," said Gary Stern, Chairman, and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "The entire Stern team looks forward to an in-person CES 2023, but we're excited to share all of the latest Stern innovations with you virtually this year."

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

