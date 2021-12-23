SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates SeaChange International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SeaChange International, Inc. ("SeaChange" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEAC) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held Triller Hold Co LLC ("TrillerVerz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SeaChange and TrillerVerz will combine with SeaChange stockholders owning approximately 2.3% of the surviving company and the holders of TrillerVerz owning approximately 97.7% of the surviving company. At close of the transaction, SeaChange will change its name to "TrillerVerz Corp" and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "ILLR."

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own SeaChange shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/seac

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) SeaChange's board acted in the best interest of SeaChange's stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to the Company's stockholders, and (iii) all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to SeaChange's stockholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP