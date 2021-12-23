NAILBITER Secures $13.3 M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

- The round will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen Augmented Reality tech platform and create new data products

- John McClellan (Principal, U.S. Boston Capital Corporation) will join Amit Dhand, Amishi Takalkar (co-founders) and Lang Leonard on NAILBITER's Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAILBITER, the leading Behavioral Videometrics Consumer Research Platform, announced today the closing of a $13.3 M raised by U.S. Boston Capital Corporation as placement agent. The raise will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen the company's Augmented Reality Technology and create new eCommerce data products to replace traditional market research.

NAILBITER secures $13.3M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

"We are truly blessed with the current NAILBITER team. The raise will allow us to add to our team by attracting the very best talent and offer industry leading employee benefits," said Amishi Takalkar, co-founder and CEO of NAILBITER. "We are an employee first company and aim to create growth opportunities for all."

"We have been driving incredible change in the $90Billion Market Research industry, all while being employee owned and funded. This raise allows us to build on that achievement and to strengthen our competitive advantage," Amit Dhand, co-founder and Chairperson of NAILBITER said.

John McClellan, commented, "We see NAILBITER as a major disruptor in the CPG data and market research industry. NAILBITER's transformative in-store and eCommerce technology & strong leadership has allowed them to attract 13 of the top 20 global CPG companies as customers. We see our investment enabling NAILBITER to reach customers in important new markets."

"I am excited to have been part of the 7-year journey to date and for the opportunity to help guide the management team along the way. I am confident that this is the right time to accelerate growth and that the additional capital will enable the company to realize its potential," Lang Leonard said.

About NAILBITER, Inc. (www.nailbiter.com)

NAILBITER is a Global Quantitative Videometrics platform for video-based market research. Using in-the-moment video and augmented reality, NAILBITER captures and converts real shopping behavior in-store and online into actionable metrics, serving global CPG companies. Headquartered in Reston VA, NAILBITER has offices in New York, Chicago, London, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Singapore and Dubai.

About US Boston Capital Corporation

U.S. Boston Capital Corporation places interests in private placements of debt and equity securities of private companies on behalf of its affiliate Registered Investment Advisor Pear Tree Partners, LP, dba U.S. Boston Growth Capital. It targets early and expansion stage companies seeking capital for launch and expansion. For more information, visit www.usboston.com. Member FINRA/SIPC

