TCM provides new alternatives for the fight against COVID-19

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn: During the 18th World Congress of Traditional Chinese Medicine held on 4 December 2021, experts from Spain, France, Australia and other countries and regions highly recognized the role of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in fighting against COVID-19. Dr. Chen Zhen, President of the Central and Eastern European Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, said that the Hungarian Qihuang TCM Center provides online consultation services for nearly a million local people in Hungary and Central and Eastern Europe, and has received more than 5,680 COVID-19 patients.

German virologist Jindrich Cinatl said in an interview with The Globe and Mail, "In Western medicine, we have drugs that attack just a concrete target. With traditional medicine, you can prevent virus absorption to cells, virus replication and so on. "

Speaking at the 75th anniversary of the Singapore Chinese Physicians' Association on December 12th, Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also stated that the Singapore government allows medical acupuncture as a treatment for COVID-19. TCM has played an irreplaceable role in helping Singapore fight against COVID-19.

Up to now, National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of China has organized more than 110 conferences and live broadcasts, extensively introduced experiences of TCM as treatment for COVID-19 to 150 countries and regions, and provided Chinese medicine products to countries in need.

Since May 2021, in the fight against the "Delta" variant in Guangdong Province, 156 patients have been treated with TCM in conjunction with Western medicine, accounting for 93.4% of all "Delta" variant patients. Among them, more than 70% have been treated with TCM alone and achieved good results by far.

TCM is the precious treasure found in fighting against diseases for thousands of years, and it belongs to all humankind. According to experts, TCM advocates the values of people, harmony between man and nature, and the balance of the universe. It is an important part of traditional Chinese culture that is highly consistent with the health concept of modern society.

Ma Jianzhong, chairman of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, said that TCM has now spread to 196 countries and regions. As a health messenger bridging China with the rest of the world, it plays an important role in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

