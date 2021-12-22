Red Roof® Invites Travelers to Become Snowbirds this Season with Up to 20% Off

Now through March 2022, road trippers can explore the best winter destinations in the U.S. with special savings along the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, is making Snowbird travel dreams a reality for those looking to escape to key winter destinations. With 59% of US travelers planning domestic-only trips in the New Year, they can start 2022 off strong with up to 20% off stays now through March 31, 2022.* Thanks to this RediRewards member exclusive offer**, it's easier than ever to trade snow in for sand in warmer weather cities like Orlando, Naples or San Antonio, or sand for snow in travel-worthy areas like Colorado, Utah and Montana.

"As we continue to see more travelers embark on domestic trips this season, we recognize the desire Americans have to get out and escape to some of their favorite destinations across the nation. Our snowbird offer has been developed to specifically give them the freedom to hit the road and inspire their future travel plans," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Our guests will enjoy spending more of their budget on experiences with the confidence of a clean, comfortable and affordable room waiting for them along the way."

From the sunny shores of Florida beaches to snow-capped mountains inviting ski-lovers to the slopes, travelers will find a Red Roof property perfectly-situated as they map out their route thanks to more than 660 properties in 43 states to choose from. Road trippers can easily search, identify and book rooms at up to 20% off now through March 31, 2022 when they reserve exclusively at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, at a participating property or through Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices. Download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Guests can also bring their four-legged snowbird co-pilots along thanks to Red Roof's pets stay free policy. *** All Red Roof properties offer a dedicated RediClean® program to help keep travelers and staff safe, complimentary Wi-Fi and flexible cancellations.

For more information about Red Roof's Snowbirds Travel Deal, please visit https://www.reditoroadtrip.com/snowbirds.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost***. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*According to an upcoming Expedia report on 2022 travel trends.

** Must be a RediRewards member to receive the Snowbirds RediRewards Exclusive rates. Valid at participating Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, The Red Collection and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. May not be combined with any other discount or offer. Subject to availability.

***One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly. Most Red Roof locations offer a flexible cancellation policy, allowing for cancellation up to 6 p.m. local time on the intended date of arrival. Please contact the local property to confirm cancellation terms.

