Multi-year ESSER Grant Awarded to Million Dollar Teacher Project

PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Million Dollar Teacher Project (MDTP), established in 2016, was founded to strengthen the school system across Arizona. The organization recognizes that every student deserves to be taught by a teacher that is highly qualified and engaged.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund recognized the importance of MDTP's mission and awarded the organization $540,000, after the Arizona Department of Education invited them to apply.

Teachers are notably significantly underpaid, underappreciated, and lack the necessary resources to effectively teach students in the classroom. At the beginning of the school year, parents are often asked to subsidize the classroom and given a list of supplies. In addition to their tax dollars and annual school supplies, parents are burdened with purchasing teacher supplies.

"Organizations like the Million Dollar Teacher Project are critical to supporting Arizona students because of their innovative and meaningful support of classroom teachers. I'm grateful for the work being done by the team at MDTP and am thrilled to have the Arizona Department of Education support their essential work." - Superintendent Kathy Hoffman

Recognition, compensation, and support are the three pillars MDTP uses to move the needle forward. Through grassroots initiatives the organization engages the community and local businesses to assist Title I Schools, serving marginalized communities, in creating programming to help them increase how teachers are recognized, drive more support directly into classrooms and creating innovative ways to impact how teachers are compensated. The businesses support the programs by recognizing the teachers for their commitment to excellence, and offering discounts to help teachers steward their meager salaries well, amongst other services.

MDTP launched the Title I Tech program during the pandemic. Hybrid classroom learning has required students to have technology at home and at school, burdening low-income families. The program helps those families access the technology the children need to serve the most at-risk students and encourage them to graduate. The organization hopes to launch the In Teachers We Trust Endowment Fund by next summer, which will provide financial assistance to teachers experiencing hardships, offer classroom field trip grants, provide scholarships to teachers looking to further their education, and provide basic needs assistance to students.

About Million Dollar Teacher Project

Million Dollar Teacher Project, founded by Lloyd Hopkins, was established in October 2016 as a mechanism to strengthen schools in Arizona. The work of the organization revolves around the principle that the most cost-effective and sustainable way to improve schools is to direct more resources and support directly to the teaching profession, so schools have the ability attract great talent into every classroom. The mission of MDTP is to elevate the teaching profession through increased recognition, compensation, and support.

View original content:

SOURCE Million Dollar Teacher Project