Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Name Your Price" App

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Name Your Price, a new app that allows creators to upload and lock downloadable content behind a pay-what-you-want paywall.

Name Your Price empowers creators to offer their followers a more flexible way to show support and purchase premium content. Creators upload any digital content as a ZIP and set the unlock conditions. They can choose to offer the content for a fixed price, leave it up to their followers to pay what they want, or even allow access only to those followers who have purchased one of their NFTs.

"Pay-what-you-want is one of the most powerful models for creators. Many creators dramatically underprice their content and offerings, which means missed revenue and followers feeling cheapened. Name Your Price provides a canvas for creators to explore different types of pricing models for their content," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

