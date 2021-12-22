Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman Opens Bay Area Law Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman has opened a Bay Area office in the city of Larkspur to better accommodate Northern California clients. The new Baum Hedlund Bay Area office located at 80 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Ste. 3J, Larkspur, CA 94939 is one of several firm locations throughout the state of California.

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman (PRNewsfoto/Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman)

Award-winning trial attorney and senior shareholder R. Brent Wisner manages the firm's Bay Area office. Mr. Wisner is a California native with deep roots in the state. He continues to focus his practice on class actions, mass torts, and consumer fraud litigation while also managing a highly-trained team on all aspects of the cases in his department.

"Expanding operations to increase our presence in the San Francisco Bay Area is something we as a firm have always talked about," Wisner says. "When you get the chance to help more people and do more good, you jump in with both feet. We feel like this is one of those opportunities, and we look forward to continuing our work with Bay Area clients, peers, and the community."

Over the last three years, Mr. Wisner has earned notable case results in Bay Area courtrooms. In 2019, he served as co-lead counsel in a jury trial before Judge Smith in Alameda County. The case of Pilliod et al. v. Monsanto Company culminated in a $2.055 billion jury verdict. In 2018, Wisner co-tried the case of Johnson v. Monsanto Company before a San Francisco jury and won a $289 million jury verdict. While both jury verdicts were later reduced, they paved the way for last year's $10.9 billion settlement between Bayer (acquired Monsanto in 2018) and several leading firms representing plaintiffs in cases against Monsanto (including Baum Hedlund).

About Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorneys are committed safety advocates dedicated to vindicating clients' rights and holding negligent companies accountable. In 2021, Law 360 recognized the firm as a California Powerhouse "driven by a long-standing sense of responsibility to represent the little guy or gal against powerful corporate interests as a means to enact greater change." Across all areas of practice, Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorneys have won more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements.

Contact: Robin McCall, 310-207-3233

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman