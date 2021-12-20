Viral Nation Secures Over $400K in Partnerships for Superstar Athlete-Influencer, Anthony Hamilton Jr. (@hamilt0njr) New division, VN Sports, empowers student-athletes and brands to fully capitalize on NCAA NIL ruling

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global creative and talent agency, Viral Nation, today announced securing over $400K in brand partnerships for Anthony Hamilton Jr., (@hamilt0nJR), since signing the multi-sport sensation to their athlete-influencer division, VN Sports, in September, 2021.

Through these deals, 11 brands, including energy drink, Reign Total Body Fuel; Black singles dating app, BLK; and fantasy sports app, Sleeper; can leverage Hamilton's social connections (124,000 people on Instagram, 311,000 on TikTok), and in-person HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) event attendance to create meaningful audience engagement.

After two knee surgeries at the age of 14, Hamilton continued to play basketball throughout high school. Initially recruited by the University of La Verne for basketball, he then transferred to Clemson University where he was a track and field star, earning second-team All-ACC honors in the high jump, solidifying a personal brand that exemplifies resilience, endurance, and commitment.

"I'm proud to be able to use my platform to motivate, inspire, and connect my audience with brands that share my values," said Hamilton. "These opportunities wouldn't have been possible without Viral Nation."

A pioneer in the influencer marketing space, Viral Nation launched VN Sports in response to a June resolution by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) that allowed student-athletes to benefit from name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities and endorsement deals for the first time.

"Anthony is a star on and off the court, and we're honored to partner on his success," said Jonathan Chanti, CGO, Viral Nation. "VN Sports gives athletes and brands the ability to leverage our years of influencer marketing leadership and take full advantage of the new NCAA NIL policies and legislation."

About Viral Nation

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs Mathew Micheli and Joe Gagliese, Viral Nation develops captivating influencer marketing campaigns for top B2B and B2C brands. Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, the Viral Nation Group is comprised of VN Talent, which represents celebrities and influencers; VN Tech, a marketing data and analytics platform; VN Marketing, a full-service integrated marketing firm; and VN Sports, which focuses on cultivating athlete influencers from all levels.



Working across popular growing platforms, Viral Nation specializes in creating customized brand deals between their clients and the leading social media influencers of the day. Viral Nation's top priority is protecting a brand's reputation and trajectory as it builds awareness across various new platforms that speak to audiences in ways that intrigue, enthrall, and engage in more disruptive ways than ever before. Viral Nation now services brands such as Tencent, Baidu, Match.com and Victoria's Secret Pink.

