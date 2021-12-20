OncoHealth Announces Three C-Suite Promotions

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHealth, the leading digital health company focused on the physical, mental and financial complexities of cancer care, has announced three key promotions from within its executive leadership team.

www.oncohealth.us (PRNewsfoto/OncoHealth,Oncology Analytics, Inc.)

Shay Hurst has been promoted from SVP of Human Resources to Chief People Officer, Sara Zywicki has been promoted from SVP of Product Management to Chief Product Officer, and Kathy Mosbaugh has been promoted from SVP of Client Services to Chief Customer Officer.

"The contributions of these executives to our company have been exceptional," said Rick Dean, CEO of OncoHealth. "Their dedication to our employees, partners, and customers is a great example of the focused execution and dedication needed in today's corporate workplace."

Shay Hurst joined OncoHealth as SVP of Human Resources in 2018. Over the past 3 years, she has led OncoHealth's HR functions which include talent acquisition, team development, employee relations, and facilities management. Before joining OncoHealth, Shay was Sr. Director of HR for LexisNexis Risk Solutions supporting healthcare and government solutions, and Vice President of Talent Management for Advance America, a leading provider of consumer financial services. Shay received an MBA from Xavier University and earned her BA from Wright State University.

Sara Zywicki joined OncoHealth as SVP of Product Management in 2018. During her tenure at OncoHealth, she has been instrumental in guiding overall product strategy, management, and vision which has led to the company's rapid growth in product adoption and 200% revenue growth over the last 24 months. Prior to OncoHealth, Sara was SVP of Product Management at SPH Analytics which was acquired by Press Ganey, and Vice President of Clinical Operations and Product Management at Life Line Screening, a national provider of clinical trial and research participants derived from mobile community-based preventive health screenings. Sara received a BA degree from Northwestern and both an MBA and MPH from Emory University.

Kathy Mosbaugh joined OncoHealth in 2018 as SVP of Client Services. Her primary responsibilities include all customer success activities with OncoHealth's rapidly growing client base as well as managing all call center operations and client implementations. Under Kathy's leadership, OncoHealth has maintained 100% client retention and has a 95% satisfaction rating among network providers. Previously, Kathy was Vice President of Health Care Analytics at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Executive Vice President at Elsevier Gold Standard. Kathy earned her BA and MPH from the University of South Florida.

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers through technology enabled services and real-world data analytics focused on oncology. The company's management team brings decades of experience and leadership from all sectors of the digital health and life sciences industries.

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology enabled services and real-world data analytics. Supporting more than 7 million people in the US and Puerto Rico, OncoHealth offers digital solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and virtual care across all cancer types. For more information, visit www.oncohealth.us.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OncoHealth