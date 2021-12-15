Virtana Wins Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women; Highlighting Company's Servant Leadership Virtana Received 19 Awards in 2021 For Executive Leadership, Diversity, and Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leader in hybrid cloud optimization and observability, today announced that it received two annual awards from workplace culture site Comparably, including Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women. Virtana is led by Chief Executive Officer Kash Shaikh. Reviews from more than 70% of Virtana employees give Kash an A+ rating with a CEO score of 98/100, placing him in the top five percent of CEOs among similarly sized companies in the U.S.

Virtana was one of the top 25 companies selected from 70,000 companies across the U.S. for Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women. These annual culture awards from Comparably are derived from anonymous reviews during a 12-month period on Comparably.com. The award for Best Company Culture was based on reviews from all global employees and Best Company for Women came from female employee sentiment.

Comparably's annual awards are determined based on a combination of questions in core culture metrics, from leadership, teams, and work environment to outlook, professional development, work-life balance, compensation, perks, and benefits — all of which provide a comprehensive look at what it is like to work at the companies.

Virtana employee sentiment gives the company an overall Culture grade of "A+," with a rating of 4.9 out of 5-stars — putting Virtana in the top five percent among similarly sized companies in the U.S.

"Inclusive workplaces and strong company cultures are driven by inspiring leadership," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Virtana's CEO and executive leadership team are clearly leading by example and inspiring employees across the company with a transparent, performance-driven, servant leadership culture that is empathetic, and inclusive. The best CEOs and companies invest just as much in the growth of their employees as they do acquiring and retaining customers with innovative products and services."

"I believe companies built to last address talent and culture as much as they address customer churn or competitive advantage. For example, at Virtana we have offered Harvard Business School training on Leadership Principles to all managers across the company," said Kash Shaikh, President & CEO of Virtana.

Kash added, "Our exceptional 4.9 out of 5-stars, A+ company culture rating based on organic, anonymous employee reviews from over 70% of our employees is a testament that our employees are passionate about our mission to simplify enterprise cloud complexity, accelerate digital transformation to drive human progress. Add to it the positive, uplifting sentiments expressed by employees within each review, and I am extremely honored to lead this company into an exciting new year."

About Virtana

Virtana delivers a unified observability and optimization platform for managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at their experiences and allowing for comparison across gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

