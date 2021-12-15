Storyblocks Report Finds Diverse Content Demand Up 191% Since 2019

The "Diversity in Video Report" points to a steep rise in media and marketing representation for Black, Indigenous and People of Color, as well as the top DEI keyword searches for businesses industrywide

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblocks, the first and largest subscription-based platform providing unlimited stock content, flexible licensing and an easy-to-use editor for businesses and creators to keep up with the growing demand for video, today released its "Diversity in Video Report" revealing a massive uptick in customer demand for diverse video content. The proprietary data, based on 250 million searches on its platform, provides a close look into how Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) representation in media, marketing and video content has skyrocketed over the past few years. In addition, the report details the top diversity related keyword searches for 18 different industries worldwide, spanning education and financial services to technology and government. The report also analyzes the successes and shortcomings of various brands in the DEI landscape and provides actionable recommendations for how to build an effective DEI strategy for your business.

"Core to our mission is creating a content catalogue that accurately represents the world we live in and we've surpassed our goal of 20% BIPOC footage by 2022," said TJ Leonard, CEO of Storyblocks. "Our goal with this report is to not only spotlight the state of diversity within video content today, but identify where diverse representation is falling short to help improve overall representation."

According to the findings, since 2019:

Diversity searches on Storyblocks' platform, including race/ethnicity, ability, age, body and LGBTQIA+, increased by 1.1 million or 104%

Downloads of diverse content that include more authentic representation of communities increased by 3 million or 191%

Searches for BIPOC video increased by 113% and BIPOC video downloads rose by 195% for both Storyblocks members and visitors

The top DEI searches by businesses across the board were body diversity, elderly, muslim, diversity and African American

This report comes on the heels of three installments of Storyblocks' " Re: Stock'' initiative , focused on boosting content featuring the authentic experiences of BIPOC and LGBTQIA+, as well as Native American and First Nations communities. The company hopes this will bolster awareness of the increasing demand for diverse representation in media to highlight the message that inclusivity has become a necessity for brands competing in the market today. Armed with the information compiled in the report, businesses and creators should be able to begin building or taking a critical look at their DEI video strategies in an actionable and intentional manner.

About Storyblocks:

Storyblocks is a different kind of content company delivering a fresh approach to meet the creative needs of a new generation of storytellers. Built on the belief that all stories deserve a chance to be told, Storyblocks provides video, audio and images through its unique subscription model. By offering unlimited downloads and continually adding fresh content, Storyblocks challenges the paradigm that your ambitious creative vision requires deep pockets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Storyblocks has been recognized by the Inc 5000 list seven consecutive years and was recently named as one of Washington D.C.'s Top Workplaces by The Washington Post, and among the Best Places to Work by the Washington Business Journal.

