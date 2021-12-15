Large Thailand Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Selects Redline Communications' Virtual Fiber Solution

Redline's award winning RDL-3000 Virtual Fiber solution will be deployed to connect 27 wellheads for oil & gas operations in Thailand

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announced today that a large petroleum exploration and production company operating in the Gulf of Thailand has selected Redline's award-winning Virtual Fiber® RDL-3000 solution to provide advanced connectivity solutions for its offshore drilling sites.

The Virtual Fiber RDL-3000 provides secure, reliable high-speed connectivity in distant, isolated locations

Redline's RDL-3000 will be deployed to deliver high-capacity, high-speed, long-range wireless connectivity for 27 offshore wellheads in the Gulf of Thailand and other offshore locations in the region. The Virtual Fiber RDL-3000 was chosen specifically for this project because it provides secure and reliable high-speed connectivity in these distant, isolated locations and can be used in the toughest environmental conditions, rated to operate between -40° to +75°C for fixed point-to-point and point-to-multipoint communications and nomadic applications.

Included in the Redline solution are features and services such as wireless IP traffic scheduling, QoS and 2.3 GHz fixed connectivity to the wellhead jackets and unmanned platforms. Redline's comprehensive solutions provide office domain extension, CCTV, VoIP, as well as connectivity to the oil and gas company's own server directly.

"Redline's robust, low-latency and high-capacity solutions are perfectly suited to support our Thailand customer's unique offshore wellhead requirements," comments Richard Yoon, CEO of Redline Communications. "Redline looks forward to providing ongoing mission-critical data infrastructure solutions for this leading petroleum exploration and production company as it continues to expand throughout Asia."

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com .

