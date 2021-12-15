InventHelp Inventor Develops an Automatic Chemical Mixture System for Restaurants (LAX-1300)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Los Angeles, California who was looking to eliminate manual wash-rinse-sanitize mixing for restaurants by employees who may be forgetful, developed an automatic dispensing and control system for chemical mixture.

The patent-pending invention would take the guesswork out of chemical mixtures typically needed to satisfy compliance with sanitation regulations for employee and customer safety.

The inventor described the invention as "an automated chemical mixture system with water for 3 basin sinks to satisfy wash-rinse-sanitize chemical mixture requirements, eliminating manual mixing and wasted chemicals."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1300, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

