HighByte Taps into Historical Data with Latest Industrial DataOps Release

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.2 that extends connectivity to leading historian and time series database applications, including OSIsoft PI System (now part of the AVEVA portfolio) and InfluxDB. HighByte Intelligence Hub is an Industrial DataOps solution enabling manufacturers to merge, prepare, and deliver modeled industrial data to and from IT systems without writing or maintaining code. The new OSIsoft PI AF SDK connector in version 2.2 enables batch and process manufacturers to easily extract and publish data into PI System, accelerate analytics, and get more value from their process historian investments.

Statement from Samuel & Son Enterprise Architect Ismail Hussein

"By extracting historical data from PI System and combining it with other operational systems data, we can accelerate analytics and turn data into actionable information," said Ismail Hussein, enterprise architect at Samuel & Son, a leading metals and industrial products manufacturer. "The PI connector in the latest release of HighByte Intelligence Hub is a powerful tool for equipment diagnostics, predictive maintenance, safety, and production improvement use cases in our process plants."

HighByte customers are leveraging the new connectivity in version 2.2 to tap into historical data for a range of use cases. Users can query and mix aggregated data from PI System with real-time controller data or query years of historical data, model it, and send the data to an advanced AI/ML platform to train AI models. Users can also integrate third party sensor data from the Cloud back into the factory and write the modeled data directly into PI Asset Framework. Furthermore, the new InfluxDB connector provides HighByte customers with a seamless and effortless way to add historical data to the unified namespace (UNS).

HighByte Intelligence Hub version 2.2 also includes a new Oracle Database connector that enables users to connect to MES and ERP systems backed by Oracle Database, and both read and write data to these systems. With version 2.2, users can publish data to CSV for bulk loading analytics or leverage the enhanced OPC UA connectivity with subscription support. HighByte Intelligence Hub now supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), an open standard for exchanging authentication and authorization data between identity providers and systems, with the version 2.2 release.

HighByte is an industrial software development company in Portland, Maine building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. We've developed the first DataOps solution purpose-built to meet the unique requirements of industrial assets, products, processes, and systems at the Edge. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

