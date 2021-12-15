LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced that current Chief Operating Officer and Co-President, Arnold Hur, has been elevated to Chief Executive Officer. The promotion comes as Gen.G's most-recent CEO, Chris Park, has announced he will shift into an advisory role within the organization specifically focusing on the development of Gen.G's sports and education pillars.

Gen.G Promotes Current COO/Co-President Arnold Hur to CEO

Since stepping into the COO role in 2019, Hur has overseen both the strategic definition and execution for the company and led the esports team operations. In his new role, Hur will focus on Gen.G's continued commitment to developing a best-in-class esports training program and developing new community initiatives with both fans and partners.

"I'm very excited by the incredible cultural impact our organization has had on the esports industry due to our global community that we've built of players, fans, and business partners. I have a firm belief that you can't build community without conversation, and I'm excited for the opportunity to more deeply engage with our community to develop the next chapter for our TigerNation fan community," said Hur. "We remain focused on continuing to build our brand more deeply across the world and developing new business models for the esports industry through innovative partnerships across education, entertainment and music with forward thinking brands like McDonald's, PUMA and LG Ultragear."

"It's an exciting time for Gen.G and its unique position within the esports industry," said Kevin Chou, Chairman of Gen.G. "Arnold has built incredible momentum around the organization to capitalize on some of the most exciting game-changing opportunities that are emerging. We are in a great position helping new partners entering the space every day and leading innovative developments in Web 3.0 and the integration with the metaverse. Most importantly, he has a deep understanding and passion for the community around esports, so I can't think of a better person to lead the Gen.G organization during these exciting times."

Prior to joining Gen.G, Hur was the President of Memebox, a Y-Combinator start-up that has raised over $196M and has worked on the Travel vertical product and strategy integration at Google, management consulting at the Boston Consulting Group, and investment banking with Goldman Sachs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen.G