eVisit Realizes Milestone Achievements in 2021, Including $45M Series B Funding Leading care delivery platform poised to build on the Virtual Care momentum and continue its growth trajectory in 2022

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leading enterprise care delivery platform for large health systems and hospitals, announced today that the company achieved several significant milestones in 2021, including the closure of a $45 million Series B financing round and the addition of several new customers, most notably Concentra and MMM in Puerto Rico.

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today’s changing healthcare market. (PRNewsfoto/eVisit)

For years, eVisit has been on a mission to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere. Virtual care services have made significant strides during the COVID-19 pandemic and have subsequently been embraced by some of eVisit's marquee customers, including Banner Health, Concentra, and Easter Seals. As a leading care delivery platform, eVisit has a strong track record of increasing clinical efficiencies and reducing costs, as well as enhancing patient outcomes and satisfaction.

"We are incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the last year," said eVisit CEO Bret Larsen. "We know 2022 will be even more exciting for eVisit as more health systems reimagine their Virtual Care programs with flexible workflows, greater convenience, and more profitable business plans. eVisit will continue to embrace the future by providing the best platform for modern consumer experiences in healthcare."

A summary of eVisit's 2021 highlights include:

Series B – In September, eVisit closed a $45 million Series B financing round led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with participation from Texas Health Resources, Tom Burton and Steve Barlow (co-founders of Health Catalyst), and existing insiders. eVisit will invest the capital to drive growth by building out its enterprise care delivery platform and scaling up its sales and marketing efforts.

New customer: Concentra – In February, the nation's leader in occupational healthcare and telemedicine, Concentra, selected the eVisit enterprise care delivery platform to power its Concentra Telemed service offering. Concentra operates 580 clinics in 43 states, delivering care to more than 30,000 patients every day.

New customer: MMM in Puerto Rico – MMM, the leading and pioneering plan in the Medicare Advantage segment in Puerto Rico, announced the launch of its Virtual Appointment (Cita Virtual in Spanish) to provide more convenient access to healthcare services for older adults. Virtual Appointment (Cita Virtual) is powered by the eVisit Enterprise Virtual Care Platform.

Industry recognition: Forrester – The eVisit Enterprise Virtual Care Platform was named the Solo Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms for Digital Health, Q1 2021. The eVisit Enterprise platform was recognized among 12 other vendors and scored among the top for the Current Offering and Strategy categories.

Industry recognition: Inc. 5000 ranking – eVisit was recognized for the first time as one of America's fastest-growing companies in 2021, ranking no. 2,300 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List. This list is a selection of the most dynamic privately held firms in the U.S. and rankings reflect revenue growth rates across the past three-year period, 2017-2020.

"As the healthcare industry moves to adopt hybrid care models, eVisit will continue to stand out as the leading end-to-end platform," said Larsen. "The progress made by healthcare innovation in 2021 reaffirms our drive to reach higher levels in 2022. Looking ahead, eVisit plans to be a proactive, forward-thinking ally for its partners across the healthcare spectrum."

Request a consultation of the eVisit Virtual Care platform and get connected with a Virtual Care Consultant.

About eVisit

eVisit is the only end-to-end, fully integrated, enterprise care delivery platform built for health systems and hospitals. It delivers innovative consumer experiences in care navigation, care delivery, and care engagement, improving margins at scale without sacrificing quality. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible Virtual Care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty, to deliver a seamless patient experience. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. Its unique operational excellence program, the eVisit Virtual Care Maturity Model, includes a benchmarking system and educational workshops across six foundational areas to help ensure customer success. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here. For more information, visit evisit.com.

eVisit Media Contact: inquiries@evisit.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eVisit