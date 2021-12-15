Choice Financial Group Acquires Bernier Insurance Agency To Establish Its First Location in New England

Choice Financial Group Acquires Bernier Insurance Agency To Establish Its First Location in New England

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group (Choice) announced today that it has acquired New Hampshire-based Bernier Insurance Agency (Bernier), adding a presence in New England. Based in Rochester, New Hampshire, and led by President Troy Dillow, Bernier is a full-service insurance agency dedicated to offering a full suite of Property & Casualty, and Employee Benefits products in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. Troy Dillow will remain President of Bernier and will help Choice expand in the region.

Choice Financial Group is an insurance broker and industry leader that specializes in delivering strategic support for the profitable growth of property & casualty, life, health, and employee benefits insurance agencies. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions and organic growth. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Financial Group)

"Becoming a Choice Financial Group partner agency will greatly benefit our clients, our team members & our community."

"Troy Dillow and his team are a terrific first partner for us in New England. They have a long history of helping clients solve their insurance problems," said Richard Braun, President of Choice. "I'm excited to work with Troy and his team."

"Troy Dillow is exactly the type of entrepreneurial leader we are looking to partner with as we grow Choice," said Bob Hilb, Senior Advisor for Choice. "Troy was attracted to the vision of what we are building the Choice platform toward, which we believe will attract other high-quality professionals," commented Hilb.

"Becoming a Choice Financial Group partner agency will greatly benefit our clients, our team members, and our community," said Dillow. "We looked at numerous alternatives and the expansion opportunity that Choice offers is truly unique. This transaction ensures Bernier will remain competitive in an ever-changing marketplace. I look forward to the next chapter of growth for Bernier and leveraging the tools, technology, and strategies that Choice offers us and our clients."

Bernier represents the third acquisition for Choice since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group (Choice) is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth and targeted acquisitions. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 15 offices in 5 states. For more information on Choice, visit www.choice.partners.

For agency partnership opportunities, contact:

Bob Hilb, M&A Senior Advisor

804-564-9625

bob.hilb@choiceins.com

Richard Braun, President

757-416-5118

richard.braun@choiceins.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Mandy Berkowitz

mandy@theimagemarketinggroup.com

757-581-8116

Related links: www.choice.partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Financial Group