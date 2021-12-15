Carrier's Global Headquarters Becomes First Commercial Building in Florida to Earn Prestigious WELL Platinum Designation Leveraging advanced solutions through its Healthy Buildings Program, Carrier's Center for Intelligent Buildings earns the highest designations in health, well-being, energy and environmental performance

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions today announced its state-of-the-art global headquarters, the Center for Intelligent Buildings in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has become the first commercial building in Florida to earn the highest designation in the areas of health and well-being, as well as energy and environmental performance. The building was recently awarded the prestigious WELL Platinum Certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and in 2019, it was recognized as the first commercial building in the state to earn Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification. Carrier's Center for Intelligent Buildings is now just one of just six commercial buildings in the country with both WELL and LEED Platinum designations.

"Given that we spend 90% of our time indoors, occupying buildings that balance function with occupant health are of vital importance," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "By achieving WELL Platinum certification in our own global headquarters, we are demonstrating the benefits of Carrier's Healthy Buildings offerings and showcasing how our cutting-edge digital technologies optimize indoor environments and maximize employee well-being and productivity."

Carrier's Center for Intelligent Buildings is a 224,000-square-foot innovation and collaborative center that was specifically designed to provide a healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent indoor environment for employees and visitors while simultaneously showcasing the company's leading products and integrated systems. The WELL Platinum Certification recognizes that Carrier's global headquarters has incorporated sustainable and health-centric components that are unmatched in the commercial landscape. The building leverages advanced solutions through Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program, featuring products that optimize indoor environments to improve occupant experience, operational efficiency and inspire confidence in everything from physical safety and security to improved health, productivity and cognitive performance. Further, the Center for Intelligent Buildings was specifically designed to COGfx air quality standards – indoor air quality specifications found by Harvard University researchers to improve employee productivity, reduce sick days and promote better cognitive function.

Independent testing and observation show the building achieved a score well above the Platinum threshold across categories ranging from air, water and material quality. WELL representatives evaluated the building in 10 areas of health and wellness including air and water quality, noise, light and temperature levels, and other environmental parameters applicable to WELL requirements. The facility is the 109th building globally and the 24th building in the country to achieve WELL Certification at the Platinum level. Previously the Center was recognized as the first commercial building in the state to earn LEED Platinum certification in 2019.

"Carrier's leadership has long been a cornerstone of the sustainability movement," said Rick Fedrizzi, Executive Chairman of IWBI and Founding Chairman of the U.S. Green Building Council. "From the earliest days Carrier helped make green building a worldwide standard for real estate, and it's providing similar leadership to healthy buildings as well. By achieving WELL Platinum for its global headquarters Carrier underscores its commitment to people-first places."

Carrier Healthy Buildings solutions deployed in the facility that support the WELL Platinum certification include:

Carrier's Abound , a cloud-native platform gathers and displays performance data from various building systems, sensors and sources. At the building, Abound is used to monitor real time indoor air quality and thermal comfort against the WELL Building Standard.

Automated Logic's WebCTRL® building automation system , a web-based platform that tracks air quality and thermal performance to keep occupants comfortable while managing energy consumption. The WebCTRL system also helps to identify, prioritize and analyze operational issues.

The LenelS2 OnGuard access control system features mobile credentialing technology that eliminates a significant number of access touch points and affording a safer, more secure, healthier experience for building occupants.

"Carrier's commitment to people and planet is built into its DNA," said IWBI CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "Achieving the WELL Platinum designation for its headquarters sets the bar for global enterprises everywhere and we congratulate them on this significant achievement. The Carrier team is an active partner in our shared work for market transformation and we are grateful for their leadership."

For more information on Carrier's Center for Intelligent Buildings, visit centerforintelligentbuildings.com.

