BISONIC INC PARTNERS WITH MAGIC MACHINE TO CREATE FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARD CULT'S METAVERSE; FULLY REALIZED ON-CHAIN MMO WILL BE FIRST "CREATE TO EARN" BASED GAME

LAFAYETTE, Calif., LOS ANGELES and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bisonic Inc (https://www.bisonic.io), a company backed by industry veterans from Maximum Games has entered into an agreement with Austin and Los Angeles-based Magic Machine to expand its digital content and NFT brand Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult . The two companies will establish a true web3 interactive fantasy MMO with sandbox elements that will become a hub for a variety of games and experiences. Players will own land, socialize, collect resources, craft items, create lore, battle legendary beasts and embark on epic quests. The game will be supported by key on-chain elements that deliver dynamic functionality empowering players to create and mint their own custom NFTs. These NFTs will be used and sold in-game as well as on third-party marketplaces like Opensea or the upcoming Coinbase NFT platform. The metaverse will expand the lore-based "Runiverse" into the interactive realm, growing the reach and awareness of the already flourishing Wizard Cult. There is a planned private and public land sale coming soon enabling anyone to own a corner of this soon to be realized world.

bisonic.io

The Bisonic team has decades of collective experience producing, publishing and developing games such as Elder Scrolls Online, Diablo, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Far Cry 3, Rainbow 6 Siege, Batman Arkham Origins, Killer Instinct, Street Fighter and more. The expertise of both companies will allow the Forgotten Runes community to play solo or as a group, creating a nearly limitless experience where anyone can create their own fantasy life through "create to earn" mechanics.

Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult launched in July of 2021 with 10,000 NFT's and sold out in less than 30 minutes. The community, composed of rabid wizardry, occult, and fantasy fans are part of a creative collective of passionate holders who, through art, lore, and deep social interaction are building one of the most engaged NFT rooted communities in the space.

"We entered into this alliance with Magic Machine as we firmly believe that the world they have created with Forgotten Runes and their community of holders has great opportunity to expand via gaming. They have unique thoughts on how to engage fantasy/wizardry fans in a way we have never seen and look forward to growing the story lines and community through many forms and functions gaming provides to new and existing fans of the property," stated Jeldor, co-founder of Bisonic Inc.

"Bisonic understood our brand, community and culture with immediacy. We know we have the right partners to expand the Wizards's Cult. Their creativity and our knowledge in crypto/NFT space makes for a potent partnership in creating a metaverse that defines what web3 games are capable of. We see ourselves as ahead of the curve and this game is proof along with our TV show, comic, and forthcoming Derivative Art DAO. We are here to stay and as committed as ever to exploring the boundaries of gaming and beyond within the world our holders and community are continuously building," stated Dotta and Elf Trul, founders of Magic Machine and creators of Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult.

Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult is a collaborative legendarium rooted in blockchain technology. Wizard holders own their characters and through creative community can personify their wizards. It's role-playing at a whole new level of authenticity and intimacy, helping heighten and reinforce emotional bonds within the community and characters being developed by holders. The intent is to be able to put the wizards into as many media expressions as possible to expand the community and culture being established. Highlights over the past few months include a TV development deal with Titmouse animation (BIG MOUTH), created the "Book of Lore" (on-chain lore scribing), began production on a 10 comic series, started building out a Derivative art based DAO, and was one of the first projects to team up with Coinbase NFT for exclusive drops.

Magic Machine's model is to create legacy media /IP ownerships and turn it on its head by granting commercial rights to its Wizard holders for content and IP. In the short time since its inception, the Forgotten Runes community has become one of the most committed and creative in the NFT space with art, poems, and animations being created by fans and holders daily. Where other brands allow consumers to be fans of the work, the Forgotten Runes NFT holders personally identify as their Wizards.

Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult games will roll out to consumers in 2022 with games, interactive creative tools, and an in-game NFT marketplace unique to the game and property. The first public land sale will take place at https://www.runiverse.world in Q1 of 2022, with more details coming soon. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter, join our Discord, or sign up for updates at https://www.runiverse.world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bisonic Inc