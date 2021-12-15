Beacon Pointe Advisors Continues Home Turf Expansion in Newport Beach, CA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") announces its latest partnership with Pacific Edge Advisors ("Pacific Edge"), located in the Corona Del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, CA. With $678M in assets under management, Pacific Edge Advisors will become the third Newport Beach office for Beacon Pointe and another Newport Beach team offering family office services for clients of $20 million or more in investable assets.

David Emmes & Heidi Benavidez

The Pacific Edge team is led by David Emmes and Heidi Benavidez who will both become Partners and Managing Directors at Beacon Pointe. In addition to David and Heidi, two client service associates will join Beacon Pointe.

"I have personally known David for 25 years and Heidi for the past six," shares Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe Advisors. "These two represent the highest quality of advisors working with a select group of high-net-worth families. David is a well-known, respected leader in the Orange County business community and Heidi is an advisory star, with an incredible reputation. She's a tireless fiduciary for her clients. We're excited to have them join the Beacon Pointe family!"

David Emmes has more than four decades of professional experience advising high-net-worth families, individuals, institutions, and business owners. David's experience prior to founding Pacific Edge includes working in both venture capital and the derivatives industry, most recently as U.S. Markets President – West for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Heidi Benavidez, CFA, brings over two decades of investment advisory and financial services experience, specializing in serving business owner clientele. Prior to Pacific Edge, she was a Senior Wealth Manager at BNY Mellon working together with David at BNY Mellon for ten years. Philanthropy is important to both Pacific Edge founders – David currently serves on the Board of the Orange County Museum of Art as an emeritus trustee and through Heidi's passion for empowering women, she will become an active member of the Beacon Pointe Women's Advisory Institute and currently serves on the Investment Committee of the Girl Scouts of Orange County. Both David and Heidi are graduates of California State University Long Beach where they have established a scholarship fund.

"Beacon Pointe has spent years building the infrastructure and client resources that we were in the earlier stages of developing," shares Heidi Benavidez. "We felt our best value was to partner with a firm who had already solved for these items, but also remains fully client-focused and dedicated to the highest level of client resources and service."

"Being a part of a national team with whom we can share ideas and best practices is energizing. Heidi and I look forward to tapping into the robust planning and investment resources of Beacon Pointe to continue providing our ultra-high-net-worth clientele with an elevated service experience," states David Emmes.

Shannon Eusey, Beacon Pointe CEO shares, "As we look to continue expanding Beacon Pointe's Family Office Services, we couldn't be more pleased to welcome David and Heidi and their niche expertise to our talented and highly capable advisory team serving the expansive Newport Beach community."

The Pacific Edge partnership closed on December 15. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is a multi-billion-dollar registered investment adviser headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with office locations and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and strong commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including recognition from Bloomberg, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, Barron's and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit: www.beaconpointe.com.

