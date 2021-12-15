THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB AND GF SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE 2022 NATIONAL AKC MEET THE BREEDS® TOUR INTERACTIVE, FAMILY FRIENDLY EDUCATIONAL SHOWCASE FOR PET LOVERSVISITING SEVERAL CITIES IN 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC), the largest purebred dog registry and governing body of canine sports in the United States, and GF Sports & Entertainment, a global sports and entertainment events and operations company, are excited to announce the 2022 national tour for AKC Meet the Breeds®, America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. The event is perfect for the whole family with children's tickets less than $20 and a variety of ticket options. AKC Meet the Breeds® will bring the two-day breed showcase to multiple cities in 2022.

A dog at AKC Meet the Breeds

From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and everything in between, the showcase gives pet lovers the unique opportunity to:

Meet and play with more than 100 different dog breeds in booths that depict each breed's country of origin, historical purpose/function

Discover new breeds and talk to experts to determine what breeds work for their lifestyle

Learn about responsible pet ownership

See fun and entertaining demonstrations of dog sports and working dogs exhibiting their skills

Engage in unique activities such as testing your own agility skills in our interactive fun zone; and participating in games and photo opportunities with the whole family

All events will be held with COVID-19 protocols in place.

"We are excited to be able to bring this unique, educational dog event to new audiences in 2022," said Dennis B. Sprung, President and CEO of AKC. "We appreciate the ability to educate the public about dogs and which breeds may fit their lifestyle and how to own these breeds. We thank our knowledgeable Parent Club members for volunteering their expertise on each unique breed."

Added Shawn Tilger, President, GF Sports & Entertainment: "If you are an animal lover or looking for a fun, family friendly event, then AKC Meet the Breeds is for you! Attendees can meet and play with hundreds of dogs, test their skills and play games in our interactive exhibits and talk to experts to find out what breed is best for you. AKC Meet the Breeds has something for everyone and we are thrilled to present this one-of-a-kind showcase to new audiences in 2022."

Tickets are on sale now via Seatgeek, the official ticketing provider of the AKC Meet the Breeds® national:

Venue Location Dates Fairplex Pomona, CA March 5-6 Tampa Convention Center Tampa, FL April 23-24 Kay E. Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Dallas, TX June 25-26 San Diego Convention Center San Diego, CA September 10-11 Atlanta Convention Center Atlanta, GA October 21-22

Visit akc.org/meetthebreeds for up-to-date information on all AKC Meet the Breeds® events.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About GF Sports & Entertainment

GF Sports & Entertainment is a global events and operations company that elevates the experience of live sports, entertainment and interactive events. The company owns two of the ATP Tour's longest running American tennis tournaments, the Dallas Open and the Truist Atlanta Open, as well as the National Lacrosse League New York Riptide. In partnership with the American Kennel Club (AKC), the leading registry and governing body of canine events in the United States, they operate the AKC Meet the Breeds® touring show. GF Sports & Entertainment also incubates new and emerging sport concepts, this includes Wolf Pack Ninjas, which operates ninja-focused events globally.

GF Sports & Entertainment was founded in July 2015 by New York-based private equity firm GF Capital. For additional information, please visit www.gfsportsandentertainment.com.

