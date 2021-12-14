XCOM Labs Unveils Extended Reality Platform at MILCOM 2021

Successful public demonstration of the first of a kind wireless, multi-user extended-reality platform that unlocks new possibilities for commercial applications

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCOM Labs demonstrated a wirelessly enabled augmented reality experience for a group of military and defense leaders during the first public unveiling of its groundbreaking wireless extended reality (XR) indoor mobile system at IEEE MILCOM 2021 in San Diego. XCOM's wireless XR system provides seamless mobility, consistent and high data rates for all users, very low latency, and outstanding robustness to blockage for large-scale indoor deployments serving multiple users simultaneously.

Attendees wore Microsoft HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality headsets equipped with small, lightweight radios enabling multiple users to move freely, simultaneously and seamlessly through a highly detailed photorealistic interactive digital environment showcasing training, education, telemedicine, smart warehousing, and science XR use cases. The featured wireless XR system used millimeter wave spectrum in the globally available 60GHz unlicensed band, although the underlying technologies can be applied to 5G as well.

Leveraging its high throughput and low latency connection, XCOM's wireless XR system moves the burden of generating highly complex realistic virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) environments from the user devices to powerful edge computing servers. Until now, mobile XR experiences sacrificed user experience and image quality because the amount of computation was constrained by using smartphone derived mobile processors or bulky body worn PCs.

"There's been tremendous hype about the potential for the Metaverse to change our everyday lives, but the reality is that the underlying technology hasn't existed to deliver on the totally natural user experience we all imagine," said Paul Jacobs, CEO and chairman of XCOM Labs. "The XCOM team has built foundational technologies that changed society in the past, and with the introduction of XCOM wireless XR, we have our sights set on doing that again."

"We've combined advanced wireless and multimedia technology to create the next level of immersive experiences," said Matt Grob, chief technology officer at XCOM Labs. "XCOM wireless XR is engineered for remote collaboration, learning and specialized training, battlefield simulation, telemedicine, industrial automation, smart warehouses, location-based entertainment and more. We anticipate this technology will open the flood gates for developers to create next generation XR experiences."

Military leaders, defense contractor executives and wireless systems integrators who experienced XCOM wireless XR at MILCOM were optimistic about the readiness and potential of this platform to be deployed for real-world applications. XCOM's demonstration showcased that XR can be used for mission critical applications including to help medics diagnose and guide treatments through telemedicine, soldiers to rehearse missions through simulations, technicians to guide virtual assembly and repairs, and platoons to engage in immersive training no matter where they are in the world.

"XCOM's platform delivered one of the smoothest deliveries of untethered, off headset rendering I have ever had the opportunity to experience," said Gregory Burrill, 5G Alliance Manager for a leading global technology company.

XCOM is also working with the Department of Defense (DoD) on the 5G-to-NextG Initiative. Its 5G enhancement technology is achieving the high throughput and ultra-low latency needed to deliver the next level in the operation of autonomous vehicles for inventory management, machine learning for inventory tracking, and augmented/virtual reality applications for improved workforce efficiency in warehouse operations in support of the DoD.

"Current state-of-the-art XR solutions are pushing the boundary of user experience at the Mobile B5G (Beyond 5G) edge," said Sumit Roy, program lead for Innovate Beyond 5G within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering. "DoD's 5G-to-xG initiative aims to support such new entrants with elite technology leadership capable of creating the next generation of wireless B5G networked applications and looks forward to the next wave of AR/VR innovations that aligns with DoD use cases."

XCOM wireless XR is built on top of a Peraso Technologies chipset. "Collaborating with the XCOM team on the wireless XR platform has been a highly rewarding experience for us," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "XCOM wireless XR is truly the most sophisticated wireless system on which we've had the opportunity to collaborate."

Those interested in knowing more about XCOM wireless XR can reach out to XCOM at learn.more@xcom-labs.com. Wireless and multimedia engineers and developers that want to join the XCOM team and help advance the future of XR and next-generation wireless networks can email careers@xcom-labs.com.

About XCOM Labs:

XCOM Labs is delivering on the promise of next-gen mobile technologies. Founded in 2018 by the former executive and technology team that developed and/or launched Qualcomm's pioneering 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and other transformative wireless technologies, XCOM has attracted some of the world's most accomplished mobile, software and hardware talent. Headquartered in San Diego, XCOM has developed a suite of patented technologies leveraging licensed and unlicensed spectrum for seamless and secure mobile XR experiences and ultra-high performance 5G and next-gen networks serving military, defense, entertainment, communications, logistics and warehousing, training and development and medical tech leaders. To learn more about XCOM Labs, visit www.xcom-labs.com.

Microsoft and HoloLens 2 are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

