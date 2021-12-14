Wellington-Altus Forges Strategic Partnership with Envestnet to Empower Advisors with Industry-Leading Solutions

WINNIPEG, TORONTO, MONTREAL, and CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus), the number-one wealth advisory company in Canada*, and Envestnet, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management, announce a strategic partnership to provide Wellington-Altus advisors with access to a unified financial wellness ecosystem supporting intelligently connected advisor and client experiences.

Envestnet https://www.envestnet.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Envestnet, Inc.)

"We're forging ahead at tremendous speed and Envestnet's innovative ecosystem of portfolio management tools will future-proof our business as we continue to attract top-tier advisors and deliver the gold standard in client services," said Shaun Hauser, Founder & President, Wellington-Altus. "We're all about enabling our advisors and I am confident that they will feel the impact of this new technology daily."

Once the firm migrates to the Envestnet ecosystem, advisors and portfolio managers will have access to in-depth data analytics from Envestnet's Enterprise Portal, enabling them to deliver data-driven, hyper-personalized financial plans and advice. In addition, Envestnet's unified managed account platform streamlines the integration of third-party discretionary accounts into diversified global portfolios. For more information, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/products/uma.

"We consistently seek to provide more advisors across North America with the data, solutions, and technology they need to empower their clients to live an Intelligent Financial Life™," said Louis D'Addario, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Business Development, Envestnet. "The capability to help clients understand the impact of what they spend today on what they save tomorrow, and incorporate tailored investment strategies that can help them improve short- and long-term outcomes, is an asset as Wellington-Altus continues to thrive in this ever-changing industry."

As Wellington-Altus surpasses $20 billion in assets under administration, the firm continues to grow exponentially and build on a track record of leading with innovation and prioritizing clients' needs above all else.

"Our team of advisors and portfolio managers want sophisticated, tailored solutions that deliver end-to-end value to their practice and clients," said Danny Stoller, Chief Operating Officer, Wellington-Altus. "It's important to us that our team is empowered with the best technology on the market, and that is what Envestnet brings to the table. What we're building with Envestnet will significantly level up our capabilities as a firm."

Wellington-Altus and Envestnet are now working to implement the bespoke platform.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2021 Brokerage Report Card.

To find out more about Wellington-Altus, please visit https://www.wellington-altus.ca/.

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Nearly 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies—including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

For Further Information:

Sara Howe

Senior Manager, Communications

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

T. 647.966.7112

sara.howe@wellington-altus.ca

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for Envestnet

T. 973.647.4626

dtaormina@jconnelly.com

Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. https://www.wellington-altus.ca/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.; Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.