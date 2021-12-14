US Army Renews its Enterprise-wide Contract with Unison Marketplace

DULLES, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of acquisition management software to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, announced today that the US Army renewed and expanded their relationship with Unison Marketplace, e-procurement technology that boosts readiness, efficiency, compliance and competition, to support their acquisition goals.

"During our years working together, the Army has been extraordinarily innovative—shaping best practices with large benefits for Army and other federal acquisition leaders. We're inspired and honored to support their missions during this next chapter," said Paul Edelmann, General Manager of Unison's Marketplace division.

Unison Marketplace's solution saves precious time and effort for acquisition professionals with a simplified RFQ process that ensures regulatory compliance and delivers competition and full documentation to every acquisition.

To accelerate Category Management goals, Marketplace integrates with SAM.gov and delivers competition within Best-in-Class contracts, BPAs, IDIQs, and full and open competitions—all in one easy-to-use interface.

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise Lifecycle Acquisition Management software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in leading prime contractors, all cabinet-level agencies, and major DoD programs. All software development and support are provided within the USA.

For more than 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help customers efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA; Mt. Laurel, NJ; and San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.unisonglobal.com.

