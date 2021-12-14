RCI Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenues, Annual Revenues, and Cash Generation

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2021, and filed its Form 10-K.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)



4Q21 Highlights FY21 Highlights

Total revenues of $54.9 million vs. $28.8 million in 4Q20

EPS of $0.26 vs. loss per share of $0.31 in 4Q20

Non-GAAP EPS* of $1.58 vs. $0.15 in 4Q20

Net cash from operating activities of $9.8 million and free cash flow* of $8.5 million

Net income of $2.3 million vs. net loss of $2.9 million in 4Q20

Adjusted EBITDA* of $17.6 million vs. $4.4 million in 4Q20

$35.7 million cash and equivalents at 9/30/21 Total revenues of $195.3 million vs. $132.3 million in FY20

EPS of $3.37 vs. loss per share of $0.66 in FY20

Non-GAAP EPS* of $4.08 vs. $0.51 in FY20

Net cash from operating activities of $42.0 million and free cash flow* of $36.1 million

Net income of $30.2 million vs. net loss of $6.3 million in FY20

Adjusted EBITDA* of $60.2 million vs. $22.4 million in FY20

4Q21 and FY21 included non-cash impairments of $11.9 million and $13.6 million, respectively. While most clubs rebounded significantly throughout the year, the full year contribution from clubs in certain locations with more stringent COVID-19 restrictions did not recover as fast as previously projected.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We ended FY21 with record fourth quarter revenues, annual revenues, and cash generation. A special thanks to our teams for their outstanding performance managing COVID-19 restrictions, reopening challenges earlier in the year, the Delta variant, inflation, and labor issues in the fourth quarter. We're working full steam ahead on executing our plan for FY22. This includes improving the customer experience at our new club acquisitions, scouting for new clubs to buy, the recent opening of our new company-owned Bombshells Arlington, the upcoming opening of our franchisee-owned Bombshells San Antonio, developing new company-owned and franchised Bombshells locations, and launching our AdmireMe mobile friendly site."

Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET

Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 888-506-0062, International 973-528-0011, Passcode: 484746

Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/43856

Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 43856

Meet Management Tonight at 6:00 PM ET

Investors are invited to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs

Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY , between Fifth Avenue and Broadway

5:00 PM ET today RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com bytoday

4Q21 Segments

Nightclubs: 4Q21 revenues of $40.3 million , operating margin of 16.1% (43.2% non-GAAP), and income from operations of $6.5 million ( $17.4 million non-GAAP), with 36 clubs open the full quarter. Florida clubs did particularly well. Higher-margin service revenues continued to grow. GAAP results included the previously mentioned $11.9 million impairment and a $1.0 million gain on insurance. 4Q21 improved significantly compared to 4Q20 when 16 clubs were open the full quarter and 34 by quarter end, reflecting COVID restrictions. Compared to pre-COVID 4Q19, 4Q21 revenues increased 12% and income from operations increased 4% (58% non-GAAP).

Bombshells: 4Q21 revenues of $14.4 million , operating margin of 20.8%, and income from operations of $3.0 million . All 10 locations were open the full quarter. This compares to 4Q20 revenues of $15.5 million , operating margin of 33.0%, and income from operations of $5.1 million , when sales benefitted from an unusually strong sports schedule and Bombshells being one of the few venues open in its markets. Compared to pre-COVID 4Q19, revenues increased 69% on 25% more units and operating margin expanded 11.9 percentage points.

4Q21 Consolidated (comparisons to 4Q20 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)

Margin improvements in cost of goods sold (14.9% vs. 15.6%), salaries and wages (25.6% vs. 28.5%), and SG&A (27.6% vs. 41.0%) primarily reflected higher Nightclubs sales and cost-saving initiatives.

Other charges of $11.9 million included the previously mentioned impairment and $1.0 million from settlement of lawsuits, partially offset by other gains of $1.0 million from insurance.

Operating margin was 6.6% vs. 0.7%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.4% vs. 8.0%.

Interest expense increased $0.5 million due to costs and charges related to the previously announced debt refinancing, but declined as a percentage of revenues, to 5.3% from 8.4%.

Income taxes were a benefit of $1.6 million compared to an expense of $0.8 million . Both periods adjusted for the full year tax rate. 4Q21 also included $0.6 million benefit from a change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Debt was $125.2 million at 9/30/21 compared to $127.6 million at 6/30/21. This reflected scheduled paydowns and a $1.2 million paydown related to a sold property.

FY21 vs. FY20

Total revenues increased 48% to $195.3 million , primarily due to a 55% increase in Nightclubs to $137.3 million and a 31% increase in Bombshells to a record $56.6 million .

Compared to FY20, which was more severely affected by COVID-19 restrictions, most clubs opened to their full capacity and operating hours over the course of FY21, while Bombshells restaurants opened to their full capacity and operating hours as of the first half of March 2021 .

As a result, operating margin expanded to 19.7% from 2.1% of revenues. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the previously-mentioned $13.6 million impairment and other charges (gains), operating margin expanded to 26.7% from 10.5% of revenues.

Note

As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted.

All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized loss on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, (h) gain on debt extinguishment, (i) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments, and (j) change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 13.5%, 26.0%, and 15.5% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess the unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA multiple is also used as a target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com









































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

















































For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Twelve Months Ended September 30,









2021

2020

2021

2020









Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues

































Sales of alcoholic beverages

$ 23,960

43.6%

$ 13,795

47.9%

$ 86,685

44.4%

$ 59,080

44.6%

Sales of food and merchandise

10,906

19.9%

7,082

24.6%

41,111

21.1%

24,460

18.5%

Service revenues

17,019

31.0%

6,714

23.3%

55,461

28.4%

41,162

31.1%

Other

3,056

5.6%

1,195

4.2%

12,001

6.1%

7,625

5.8%



Total revenues

54,941

100.0%

28,786

100.0%

195,258

100.0%

132,327

100.0% Operating expenses

































Cost of goods sold



































Alcoholic beverages sold

4,270

17.8%

2,271

16.5%

15,883

18.3%

11,097

18.8%



Food and merchandise sold

3,833

35.1%

2,167

30.6%

13,794

33.6%

8,141

33.3%



Service and other

70

0.3%

49

0.6%

374

0.6%

197

0.4%





Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)

8,173

14.9%

4,487

15.6%

30,051

15.4%

19,435

14.7%

Salaries and wages

14,071

25.6%

8,204

28.5%

50,627

25.9%

39,070

29.5%

Selling, general and administrative

15,141

27.6%

11,803

41.0%

54,608

28.0%

51,692

39.1%

Depreciation and amortization

2,041

3.7%

2,140

7.4%

8,238

4.2%

8,836

6.7%

Other charges (gains), net

11,898

21.7%

1,960

6.8%

13,186

6.8%

10,548

8.0%



Total operating expenses

51,324

93.4%

28,594

99.3%

156,710

80.3%

129,581

97.9% Income from operations

3,617

6.6%

192

0.7%

38,548

19.7%

2,746

2.1% Other income (expenses)

































Interest expense

(2,913)

-5.3%

(2,408)

-8.4%

(9,992)

-5.1%

(9,811)

-7.4%

Interest income

59

0.1%

61

0.2%

253

0.1%

324

0.2%

Non-operating gains (losses), net

(26)

0.0%

39

0.1%

5,330

2.7%

(64)

0.0% Income (loss) before income taxes

737

1.3%

(2,116)

-7.4%

34,139

17.5%

(6,805)

-5.1% Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,551)

-2.8%

769

2.7%

3,989

2.0%

(493)

-0.4% Net income (loss)

2,288

4.2%

(2,885)

-10.0%

30,150

15.4%

(6,312)

-4.8% Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

12

0.0%

92

0.3%

186

0.1%

227

0.2% Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ 2,300

4.2%

$ (2,793)

-9.7%

$ 30,336

15.5%

$ (6,085)

-4.6%







































Earnings (loss) per share

































Basic and diluted

$ 0.26





$ (0.31)





$ 3.37





$ (0.66)











































Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic and diluted

9,000





9,124





9,005





9,199











































Dividends per share

$ 0.04





$ 0.03





$ 0.16





$ 0.14































































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)





















For the Three Months

For the Twelve Months



Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA















Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 2,300

$ (2,793)

$ 30,336

$ (6,085) Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,551)

769

3,989

(493) Interest expense, net

2,854

2,347

9,739

9,487 Settlement of lawsuits

1,069

100

1,349

174 Impairment of assets

11,940

1,423

13,612

10,615 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(67)

(16)

(522)

(661) Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

(5,329)

- Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

26

(39)

84

64 Loss (gain) on insurance

(1,044)

453

(1,253)

420 Depreciation and amortization

2,041

2,140

8,238

8,836 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,568

$ 4,384

$ 60,243

$ 22,357

















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income















Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 2,300

$ (2,793)

$ 30,336

$ (6,085) Amortization of intangibles

49

147

258

609 Settlement of lawsuits

1,069

100

1,349

174 Impairment of assets

11,940

1,423

13,612

10,615 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(67)

(16)

(522)

(661) Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

(5,329)

- Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

26

(39)

84

64 Loss (gain) on insurance

(1,044)

453

(1,253)

420 Costs and charges related to debt refinancing

694

-

694

- Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance

(632)

1,273

(632)

1,273 Net income tax effect

(143)

799

(1,845)

(1,700) Non-GAAP net income

$ 14,192

$ 1,347

$ 36,752

$ 4,709

















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares

9,000

9,124

9,005

9,199 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.26

$ (0.31)

$ 3.37

$ (0.66) Amortization of intangibles

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.07 Settlement of lawsuits

0.12

0.01

0.15

0.02 Impairment of assets

1.33

0.16

1.51

1.15 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.06)

(0.07) Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

(0.59)

- Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

0.00

(0.00)

0.01

0.01 Loss (gain) on insurance

(0.12)

0.05

(0.14)

0.05 Costs and charges related to debt refinancing

0.08

-

0.08

- Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance

(0.07)

0.14

(0.07)

0.14 Net income tax effect

(0.02)

0.09

(0.20)

(0.18) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.58

$ 0.15

$ 4.08

$ 0.51

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income











Income (loss) from operations

$ 3,617

$ 192

$ 38,548

$ 2,746 Amortization of intangibles

49

147

258

609 Settlement of lawsuits

1,069

100

1,349

174 Impairment of assets

11,940

1,423

13,612

10,615 Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(67)

(16)

(522)

(661) Costs and charges related to debt refinancing

57

-

57

- Loss (gain) on insurance

(1,044)

453

(1,253)

420 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 15,621

$ 2,299

$ 52,049

$ 13,903

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin













GAAP operating margin

6.6%

0.7%

19.7%

2.1% Amortization of intangibles

0.1%

0.5%

0.1%

0.5% Settlement of lawsuits

1.9%

0.3%

0.7%

0.1% Impairment of assets

21.7%

4.9%

7.0%

8.0% Gain on sale of businesses and assets

-0.1%

-0.1%

-0.3%

-0.5% Costs and charges related to debt refinancing

0.1%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Loss (gain) on insurance

-1.9%

1.6%

-0.6%

0.3% Non-GAAP operating margin

28.4%

8.0%

26.7%

10.5%

















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 9,774

$ 3,485

$ 41,991

$ 15,632 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

1,299

40

5,907

2,151 Free cash flow

$ 8,475

$ 3,445

$ 36,084

$ 13,481







































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

























For the Three Months

For the Twelve Months





Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues

















Nightclubs

$ 40,333

$ 13,134

$ 137,348

$ 88,373

Bombshells

14,403

15,531

56,621

43,215

Other

205

121

1,289

739





$ 54,941

$ 28,786

$ 195,258

$ 132,327



















Income (loss) from operations

















Nightclubs

$ 6,502

$ 54

$ 43,815

$ 13,056

Bombshells

3,001

5,128

13,264

9,237

Other

(72)

(191)

35

(614)

General corporate

(5,814)

(4,799)

(18,566)

(18,933)





$ 3,617

$ 192

$ 38,548

$ 2,746































































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)













































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 6,502

$ 3,001

$ (72)

$ (5,814)

$ 3,617

$ 54

$ 5,128

$ (191)

$ (4,799)

$ 192 Amortization of intangibles

46

3

-

-

49

48

4

96

-

148 Settlement of lawsuits

38

21

-

1,010

1,069

100

-

-

-

100 Impairment of assets

11,940

-

-

-

11,940

1,423

-

-

-

1,423 Costs and charges related to debt refinancing 17

-

-

40

57

-

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(82)

16

-

(1)

(67)

(20)

-

-

3

(17) Loss (gain) on insurance

(1,044)

-

-

-

(1,044)

453

-

-

-

453 Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 17,417

$ 3,041

$ (72)

$ (4,765)

$ 15,621

$ 2,058

$ 5,132

$ (95)

$ (4,796)

$ 2,299









































GAAP operating margin

16.1%

20.8%

-35.1%

-10.6%

6.6%

0.4%

33.0%

-157.9%

-16.7%

0.7% Non-GAAP operating margin

43.2%

21.1%

-35.1%

-8.7%

28.4%

15.7%

33.0%

-78.5%

-16.7%

8.0%























































































For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021

For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 43,815

$ 13,264

$ 35

$ (18,566)

$ 38,548

$ 13,056

$ 9,237

$ (614)

$ (18,933)

$ 2,746 Amortization of intangibles

187

14

57

-

258

211

15

383

-

609 Settlement of lawsuits

275

59

5

1,010

1,349

174

-

-

-

174 Impairment of assets

13,612

-

-

-

13,612

10,370

245

-

-

10,615 Costs and charges related to debt refinancing 17

-

-

40

57

-

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(580)

72

-

(14)

(522)

(639)

16

-

(38)

(661) Loss (gain) on insurance

(1,209)

-

-

(44)

(1,253)

433

-

-

(13)

420 Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 56,117

$ 13,409

$ 97

$ (17,574)

$ 52,049

$ 23,605

$ 9,513

$ (231)

$ (18,984)

$ 13,903









































GAAP operating margin

31.9%

23.4%

2.7%

-9.5%

19.7%

14.8%

21.4%

-83.1%

-14.3%

2.1% Non-GAAP operating margin

40.9%

23.7%

7.5%

-9.0%

26.7%

26.7%

22.0%

-31.3%

-14.3%

10.5%

































































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended







September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income (loss)

$ 2,288

$ (2,885)

$ 30,150

$ (6,312) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash















provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

2,041

2,140

8,238

8,836

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(823)

249

(1,253)

(1,268)

Gain on sale of businesses and assets

(88)

(28)

(714)

(777)

Impairment of assets

11,940

1,423

13,612

10,615

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

26

(39)

84

64

Amortization and write-off of debt discount and issuance costs 151

42

311

236

Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

(5,298)

-

Noncash lease expense

447

416

1,729

1,660

Loss (gain) on insurance

(1,043)

629

(1,337)

596

Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable

(58)

107

(80)

602

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable

(5,078)

(241)

(769)

(294)



Inventories

(180)

255

(287)

226



Prepaid expenses, other current assets, and other assets

1,774

(3,309)

4,120

1,633



Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities

(1,623)

4,726

(6,515)

(185)

Net cash provided by operating activities

9,774

3,485

41,991

15,632 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets

2,202

180

5,415

2,221 Proceeds from insurance

858

-

1,152

945 Proceeds from notes receivable

35

21

130

1,576 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets

(2,723)

(171)

(13,511)

(5,736)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

372

30

(6,814)

(994) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from debt obligations

36,314

-

38,490

6,503 Payments on debt obligations

(38,333)

(1,343)

(49,178)

(8,832) Purchase of treasury stock

-

(996)

(1,794)

(9,484) Payment of dividends

(360)

(366)

(1,440)

(1,286) Payment of loan origination costs

(1,174)

-

(1,174)

- Distribution to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

(31)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,553)

(2,705)

(15,096)

(13,130) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

6,593

810

20,081

1,508 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

29,093

14,795

15,605

14,097 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 35,686

$ 15,605

$ 35,686

$ 15,605







































RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)























September 30,

September 30,









2021

2020

ASSETS







Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,686

$ 15,605



Accounts receivable, net 7,570

6,767



Current portion of notes receivable 220

201



Inventories 2,659

2,372



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,928

6,488



Assets held for sale 4,887

-





Total current assets 52,950

31,433

Property and equipment, net 175,952

181,383

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 24,308

25,546

Notes receivable, net of current portion 2,839

2,908

Goodwill 39,379

45,686

Intangibles, net 67,824

73,077

Other assets 1,367

900







Total assets $ 364,619

$ 360,933

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 4,408

$ 4,799



Accrued liabilities 10,403

14,573



Current portion of long-term debt, net 6,434

16,304



Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,780

1,628





Total current liabilities 23,025

37,304

Deferred tax liability, net 19,137

20,390

Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 118,734

125,131

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,150

25,439

Other long-term liabilities 350

362





Total liabilities 185,396

208,626

















Commitments and contingencies























Equity











Preferred stock -

-



Common stock 90

91



Additional paid-in capital 50,040

51,833



Retained earnings 129,693

100,797





Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 179,823

152,721



Noncontrolling interests (600)

(414)





Total equity 179,223

152,307







Total liabilities and equity $ 364,619

$ 360,933



















View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.