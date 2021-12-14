TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro® Inc., a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced it was launching a new urban battery initiative utilizing Gogoro-powered smart parking meters. Co-developed with Shengming Technology, the smart parking meter enables cities to embrace smart city technologies for their paid parking locations that are off the power grid and wirelessly connected.

Gogoro launches new swappable battery initiative with introduction of smart parking meters.

"Gogoro designed our smart battery and swapping system to actively manage and extend the lifespan of each battery, because maximizing the usage of our natural resources has always been a top priority," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "Portable, swappable power has so much potential in urban environments beyond vehicles. The Gogoro-powered smart parking meter enables a new phase of urban management for cities to become smarter and more connected without the need of costly and time consuming electricity grid construction."

Currently being deployed in New Taipei City Taiwan, the smart parking meter will be operational in early 2022 with 6,000 additional smart parking meters rolling out across Taiwan by the end of 2022.

Cities around the world manage thousands of public parking spaces and are looking for technologies to improve billing accuracy and real-time data analysis. With the new smart parking meter, Gogoro is providing cities with smart city technologies that fast track the deployment of wireless connectivity and off-grid power for a range of uses including parking management. Co-developed by Shengming Technology and Gogoro, the smart parking meter can utilize Gogoro smart batteries that are no longer optimized for high-performance vehicles, but can still be utilized as a powerful energy source.

ABOUT GOGORO NETWORK

The Gogoro Network is an open platform for battery swapping and smart mobility services, delivering a fresh alternative to legacy fuel. Gogoro Network creates a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities, and businesses. The Powered by Gogoro Network Program gives Gogoro's vehicle maker partners access to Gogoro innovations including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components, and smart systems, so they can develop and roll out unique electric vehicles that integrate with Gogoro Network battery swapping.

ABOUT GOGORO

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

Currently being deployed in New Taipei City Taiwan, the Gogoro smart parking meter will be operational in early 2022 with 6,000 additional smart parking meters rolling out across Taiwan by the end of 2022.

Gogoro Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gogoro