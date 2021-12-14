GlobalWonks Relaunches as Enquire AI and Announces Series A Funding Round to Allow Businesses to Leverage Internal and External Expert Knowledge Rapidly The platform announces $5.5M towards a Series A funding round led by Uzabase with participation from additional investors Teneo Ventures, Blu Ventures, and prominent Angels.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalWonks is excited to announce its relaunch as Enquire AI, the world's leading AI-powered platform leveraging global subject-matter expertise in real-time. With a Series A funding round garnering $5.5M led by Uzabase with participation from Teneo Ventures, Blu Ventures, among prominent industry angel investors, Enquire AI's platform is the fastest expert insights platform on the market. The company works with a multitude of organizations across industries ranging from top financial institutions to Fortune 100 companies.

Enquire AI's platform instantly connects the world's leading enterprises with premier subject expertise through its patented AI-powered Pulse Platform. Network Pulse, its unique core product, allows for companies and professionals to utilize rapid, and curated, expert insights for time-bound research and decision-making. The rebrand to Enquire AI will allow for a stronger global resonance beyond its base in Washington D.C. and will reflect the platform's ability to be integrated as an API in adjacent SaaS platforms - a proprietary distribution strategy for their scalable technology. The funds will be deployed toward team expansion, marketing, and rolling out new API partnerships.

"Enquire AI is committed to helping companies become knowledge-efficient. This rebrand allows us to unlock the full potential of enterprises and professionals by providing cutting-edge AI-powered technology to leverage both in-house or external expertise," said Cenk Sidar, Co-Founder and CEO of Enquire AI. "We are proud that our platform is evolving to better equip organizations for the future of work and our current state of information overload. Our new and returning investors align with our vision to change the way credible user-generated content is shared and monetized through the uniqueness of our Pulse Platform," added Bilal Baloch, Co-Founder and COO, who led the capital raise.

"Enquire AI's mission aligns with our passion for innovation through information," said Yusuke Umeda, Co-Founder of Uzabase. "They are truly re-inventing how we receive and give expertise through technology and we're glad to invest in a company that has the interest of all parties in mind. This puts a significant value on research, resources and application of this data to make important decisions daily."

About Enquire AI

Enquire AI is on a mission to make organizations knowledge-efficient. We provide the world's leading enterprises a patented AI-powered platform to leverage global subject-matter expertise in real-time.

