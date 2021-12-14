Fortress Wealth Management Joins Cetera

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that Fortress Wealth Management, headed by industry veteran financial professionals Jimmy Woods and Brent Walker, has joined the Cetera Advisors community. The Smyrna, Tennessee-based firm was formerly affiliated with LPL Financial and oversees approximately $137 million in assets.

A longstanding provider of family wealth management, planning, and related services, Fortress has decades of experience helping clients realize their financial goals and pursue their long-term objectives. The team's mission is to provide wealth management services that encourage a balanced life, equip future generations, and empower joy-filled giving. The Smyrna office of Fortress Wealth Management is located within the Town of Smyrna's historic district at 9 North Lowry Street, where administrative assistant Victoria Hirtzer works alongside Woods and Walker.

"We are excited to affiliate with Cetera and look forward to the industry-leading technology and support," Woods said. "Our team is poised for continued expansion, and we are confident that this new partnership will give us the cutting-edge resources to seize future growth opportunities while continuing to deliver an exceptional client experience. We feel invigorated by Cetera's culture and welcome their commitment to our success."



"At a time when innovation continues to disrupt how financial advice is delivered, Cetera affiliates and their customers have access to the industry's most sought-after suite of tools and technologies," said John Pierce, head of business development for Cetera. "Technologies that improve interactions between financial professionals and their clients are at the core of the Advice-Centric® experience, and we are proud to offer our network the best and newest innovations in financial advice and wealth management. We are proud to welcome the Fortress team and we are confident their business will thrive at Cetera."

Cetera continues to post strong recruiting momentum, recently having announced its third quarter recruiting results, which generated nearly $2.5 billion, and put Cetera on pace to attract more than $10 billion through recruiting in 2021. Cetera is the destination of choice for financial professionals looking to expand their practices with an experienced, committed growth partner.

Visit www.cetera.com

