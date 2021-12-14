Elaine D. Sun Appointed to Dynavax Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines to protect the world against infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Elaine Sun to its Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Elaine to our Board of Directors. Her strategic, operational and financial experience in the life sciences industry will be a strong addition to our current Board," commented Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. "We look forward to Elaine's input and guidance as we continue to drive HEPLISAV-B market share, generate revenue from our CpG 1018 adjuvant supply collaborations and advance our development pipeline, leveraging our CpG 1018 adjuvant to provide long-term value."

"I am excited to join Dynavax's Board of Directors at such a pivotal time as they continue to successfully execute on their mission of protecting the world against infectious diseases with innovative vaccine development," commented Ms. Sun.

Ms. Sun has more than two decades of experience in the investment banking and life sciences industries. Over her career she has led and played key roles in a broad range of transactions, including multiple mergers, acquisitions and financings, valued in excess of $50 billion. Currently she serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Halozyme. Prior to Halozyme, she served as chief financial officer and chief strategy officer at SutroVax, Inc. (now known as Vaxcyte, Inc.), a private biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. While at SutroVax she provided strategic, operational and financial leadership for a rapidly growing organization, including establishing innovative agreements with external contract manufacturers. Previously, Ms. Sun served as Managing Director and Head of West Coast Healthcare for Evercore Partners and Managing Director at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. Ms. Sun previously served on the board of directors of Cirius Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Ms. Sun received her B.A. from Wellesley College and M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018® adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, Tdap, and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding increasing HEPLISAV-B market share, CpG 1018 adjuvant revenue and advancing our development pipeline. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, the risk that HEPLISAV-B may not become the standard of care adult hepatitis B vaccine in the U.S., risks related to the timing of completion and results of current or future clinical studies conducted by us or our collaborators as well as the timing and volume of their purchases, risks that our collaborators will not obtain approval of their vaccine candidates, risks related to the development and pre-clinical and clinical testing of vaccines containing CpG 1018 adjuvant, whether use of CpG 1018 adjuvant will prove to be beneficial in these vaccines, risks related to whether, when and the quantity of CpG 1018 actually purchased by our customers, risks related to the use of contract manufacturers to timely supply CpG 1018 and financial commitments made to them, as well as other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. Information on Dynavax's website at www.dynavax.com is not incorporated by reference in our current periodic reports with the SEC.

