DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Meridian The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Meridian, Idaho. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

A lifelong resident of the Meridian and Boise areas and with a career history in finance, Kelly Doughty was ready for some big business. As a self-proclaimed "dog guy" and a lover of the outdoors when Doughty began to look for additional ways to diversify his income and build wealth for his family he was drawn to scooping the poop with DoodyCalls. After using a pet waste removal service in his own yard, Doughty knew his strong work ethic and passion for customer service would help him make his own scooping business a success.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to serve my community with a unique and dog-focused business concept while creating a diverse, strong team," said Kelly Doughty, owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Meridian, Idaho. "My family and I have deep ties to the state of Idaho and I am excited for an opportunity to create a thriving business with DoodyCalls in my home state."

Passionate about his community and giving back, Doughty is optimistic about how his success will impact neighbors. To help build business and support his community, he plans to give back to the community charitably as part of his initial DoodyCalls franchise initiatives. As part of an outdoor-focused area he and his team are looking forward to keeping their community clean and giving people more valuable time with their pets.

"Kelly's strong customer service background and passion for his community make him a perfect fit for our business model," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "We are confident that Kelly and his team will prove to be successful in our first DoodyCalls location in the state of Idaho."

Doughty's DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Banks, Bliss, Boise, Bruneau, Buhl, Castleford, Clayton, Corral, Eagle, Emmett, Fairfield, Filer, Garden City, Garden Valley, Glenns Ferry, Gooding, Hagerman, Hammett, Hill City, Horseshoe Bend, Idaho City, Ketchum, King Hill, Letha, Lowman, Middleton, Mountain Home, Payette, Placerville, Rogerson, Stanley, Star, Sun Valley, Sweet, Twin Falls, and Wendell.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the Meridian franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/meridian/ . DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About DoodyCalls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about DoodyCalls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

