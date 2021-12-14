CIGNEX Helps Organizations Detect, Investigate and Mitigate Attacks from Log4j Vulnerability

CIGNEX is actively responding to the Log4j CVE-2021-44228 vulnerability - The vulnerability in Log4j software might offer hackers unrestricted access to computer systems & applications

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions is actively responding to the Log4Shell vulnerability in the Apache Log4j Java library, which has been reported as a remote code execution vulnerability.

Digital systems all across the Internet have been impacted by the vulnerability in Log4j, a commonly used logging framework. The logging library vulnerability is easy to exploit, as it allows attackers to take entire control of compromised servers. The vulnerability in Log4j appears to have impacted the whole Java ecosystem.

This flaw effectively allows hackers to take over a computer system. Because the defective computer code is embedded in many types of software, updating it is a time-consuming process. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has been impacted by the problem. The CISA notice states, "CISA advises users and administrators to examine the Apache Log4j 2.15.0 announcement and update to Log4j 2.15.0 or apply the recommended mitigations immediately." More information is available on the Apache Announcement.

"We are working with organizations to help them understand, detect, investigate and mitigate risks to their applications." said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX, "CIGNEX has been helping clients to resolve and neutralize the threats and will continue to help clients in this crisis," he added.

CIGNEX is working with the Information Security team of a major telecom software company & helping them mitigate the risks from this vulnerability. They can be reached out for assistance by any organization which suspects a compromise in their security or wants to update the Log4j version. For vulnerability assessment or remediation services, CIGNEX can be reached at info@cignex.com

