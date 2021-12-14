CELEBRITY CHEF AND RESTAURATEUR TRACI WEINTRAUB RELEASES GRACEFULLY VEGAN, A NEW LINE OF GLUTEN AND DAIRY-FREE VEGAN MEALS Gracefully Fed's new line of vegan meals handmade at Los Angeles eatery, ships nationally just in time for the holiday season.

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2019, Gracefully Fed is an organic, gluten and dairy-free eatery that caters specifically to those with food allergies, sensitivities, and those who implement mindful eating. Gracefully Fed provides delicious and healthful meals to the Los Angeles community, and ships soups, stews, sauces, and sweets nationwide.

In an effort to further serve and accommodate all food philosophies and tastes, Weintraub has decided to release Gracefully Vegan , a new line of vegan soups, stews, sauces, and sweets. Under the advice of fellow celebrity chef, Ali Cruddas, Weintraub, and her team have expanded their menu to include more options for vegan customers. Available to ship countrywide, Gracefully Vegan will service the ever-growing population of Americans, choosing to exclude animal products and byproducts from their diet throughout the holiday season and beyond, making mindful eating easy and accessible.

"While I am not vegan, I do know how hard it is to find good food that can accommodate every diet, every allergen, and every restriction. We do our best to provide as many soups, meals, and sweets that offer others a safe place to eat. Some of the best memories are created around the table, and we want to seat as many people as we can," said Gracefully Fed founder and chef, Traci Weintraub .

Following a diagnosis of multiple chronic illnesses, Weintraub, a television industry veteran, struggled to find appetizing meal options that would also fit her strict dietary requirements. Always a passionate home-cook, Chef Weintraub began to reimagine old recipes that not only accommodated an organic, gluten and dairy-free diet but tasted delicious as well. As she began to share her creations with fellow industry friends, word spread, and by 2019 she opened her LA-based storefront: Gracefully Fed. Today, Gracefully Fed is a West Hollywood favorite of actors, producers- and yes, even the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where there are always inclusive options where anyone can find something nourishing to eat, no matter their dietary restrictions.

Amidst the holiday season, many Americans will struggle to find a dish they can eat at the table. A recent study revealed that 60% of Americans monitor the consumption of one or more components in their diet. Whether it's due to allergy, illness, or choice, everyone deserves to join in on the holiday festivities. Gracefully Vegan seeks to expand this enjoyment to everyone, around the upcoming season, and throughout 2022.

About Gracefully Fed

Gracefully Fed is a Los Angeles based, dairy and gluten-free restaurant. Gracefully Fed provides nourishing and delicious meals, that accommodate a wide variety of dietary restrictions, preferences, and allergies. The restaurant not only serves a rotating menu to the local community, but ships soups, stews, sauces, and sweets countrywide. For more information, visit gracefullyfed.com .

