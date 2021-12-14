Berlin Packaging Continues European Expansion with the Acquisition of Gerfran SAS Acquisition will expand wine portfolio in France, including Bordeaux

MILAN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Gerfran SAS, a family-owned supplier of glass packaging specializing in the wine and beverage end markets.

Berlin Packaging Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berlin Packaging)

Founded in 1984 and acquired by Lionel Fruh in 2008, Gerfran is a unique player in the Aquitane region of France. Headquartered in La Réole, the company specializes in the sale of wine bottles with an emphasis on Bordeaux bottles and serves wine producers of all sizes, from small vineyards to large estates. In addition to wine bottles, the company also sells bottles and jars for beer, spirits, fruit juices, and food.

With warehouses across the southwest of France, Gerfran has strong relationships with its customers, who benefit from the company's value-added services and turnkey solutions.

"Gerfran is the perfect partner for Berlin Packaging as we expand our operations to the southwest of France and continue to increase our wine packaging business," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging EMEA.

"We are delighted to be part of the Berlin Packaging family. Indeed, by combining our expertise, I am confident that we can achieve great things for our customers and supplier partners," said Lionel Fruh, President of Gerfran.

"Targeted acquisitions such as Gerfran are a key component of our European growth strategy. This addition strengthens our position in the wine packaging market in France and across Europe," said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging.

Following completion of all pending transactions, Gerfran will be the 18th acquisition by Berlin Packaging in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) since 2016 and the 8th acquisition in EMEA in 2021.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com and BerlinPackaging.eu for more information.

For more information:

Press Office – Omnicom PR Group Italy

Barbara Papini, barbara.papini@omnicomprgroup.com , +39 335 6113555

Ilaria Sala, ilaria.sala@omnicomprgroup.com , +39 335 8112968

Berlin Packaging

Elena Franzetti, elena.franzetti@ BerlinPackaging.com , +39 02 48436611, +39 3401204145 per EMEA

Celeste Osborne, celeste.osborne@BerlinPackaging.com , +1 708 272 7046 per North America

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berlin Packaging