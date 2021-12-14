AI-powered platform is the first to bring together personal and professional data sets, relationship mapping, plus $20+ trillion of prospecting triggers for high-quality prospect identification and engagement

Aidentified Unveils Nation's Most Robust Prospecting Platform AI-powered platform is the first to bring together personal and professional data sets, relationship mapping, plus $20+ trillion of prospecting triggers for high-quality prospect identification and engagement

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, the leader in AI-powered prospecting and relationship intelligence, today announced it has added new prospecting triggers totaling over $20 trillion of wealth transfers to its platform, making it the most comprehensive solution in the market for high-quality prospect identification and engagement. These triggers include IPO Filings, IPOs, Investments Received, Acquisitions, SPACS, Unicorn Status Achieved, Inside Stock Transactions and Management Changes. Users of the Aidentified platform now uniquely receive real-time alerts when clients and prospects are impacted by these triggers.

The latest enhancements build upon the foundational Aidentified platform, which combines 210 million household profiles with 100 million professional profiles to provide a 360-degree view of prospects. Aidentified then maps five billion first degree relationships and 100+ billion second degree relationships to reveal connections between household members, personal acquaintances and colleagues. Unlike other data providers that typically update on a quarterly basis, Aidentified's platform is updated in real time.

"Salespeople are overloaded with contacts collected through professional and social networks. Aidentified scores these relationships and guides users to the most relevant prospects – basically eliminating the need to search. Customers are armed with the information to answer 'how' they know the person and 'why' they are reaching out," said Tom Aley, CEO of Aidentified. "Between Aidentified's aggregate household data, professional data, triggers and relationship mapping, our customers can easily turn our recommendations into action."

Aidentified's platform is used by organizations across several industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, higher education and more. In the past year, Aidentified has quadrupled its customer count and, in 2021 alone, added more than 420 new customers, including Bessemer Trust, Compass, Cresset Wealth, Dartmouth College, HomeScout, Northwestern University, University of Virginia, Perigon and Stanford University.

"I have been prospecting and marketing for over 30 years, and Aidentified is the most impactful tool I've used," said Curtis Estes, Wealth Management Advisor, Northwestern Mutual. "The information that my team and I glean from the platform is invaluable. For example, Aidentified notified me that a major client of mine received a $100 million investment in his company in real time. With this information, I proactively reached out to congratulate him and now we're opening up more business."

Christopher Hubert, Director of Prospect Management & Research, University of Virginia, added: "Liquidity and IPO events have always been a challenge to capture, but Aidentified is easy to use and presents information that can be acted on. In our first four weeks of using Aidentified, we've gotten intelligence on more liquidity alerts than in all of last year, and our gift officers have noticed. It's a necessary tool that empowers our fundraising partners with actionable information so they can be even more successful in the field."

About Aidentified

Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect opportunities, real-time triggers and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

