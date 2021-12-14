AccuWeather Announces Live Node on Chainlink, Making Weather-Based Blockchain Applications Possible

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the world's most accurate weather source, announced today that its wide range of world-class weather data insights including current temperatures, maximum and minimum temperature, and precipitation, are now available to blockchain applications through Chainlink , the industry standard oracle network. This marks the first time a major weather brand has arranged to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for weather services.

AccuWeather's official Chainlink oracle node delivers critical weather data to blockchain applications, powered by smart contracts, to create new products and markets, such as weather predictions, hedging markets, and dynamic NFT art and games based on current weather conditions in localized regions.

The AccuWeather node broadcasts data across leading blockchains and cryptographically signs it, allowing users to know definitively that it originated from AccuWeather. Utilizing Chainlink as a universal gateway to blockchains, AccuWeather is extending the reach of its premier weather data into emerging markets, as well as support for the next generation of weather-related applications.

"Launching our official Chainlink node begins a new era of AccuWeather supporting blockchain-based markets, opening up increasingly sophisticated and globally accessible applications, spanning weather-related insurance and more," said Kurt Fulepp, AccuWeather Global Chief Product Officer. "We look forward to seeing how hybrid smart contracts using AccuWeather data will create value for everyone from farmers to businesses, and organizations around the world."

"AccuWeather is a trusted source for weather data and forecasting services around the world. Combined with smart contracts, AccuWeather's expansive collection of datasets can be used to power parametric insurance models across numerous global industries and securely optimize weather-dependent supply chains. Chainlink provides the time-tested oracle infrastructure that AccuWeather needs to enter blockchain-based markets and provide its premium weather data on-chain to accelerate smart contract innovation," said Will Janensch, Director, Data Providers at Chainlink Labs.

AccuWeather is a world leader in combining weather data, technology, and the insight of over 125 meteorologists with decades of experience to improve lives and businesses affected by the impact of changing weather and climate. In study after study of statistical weather forecast accuracy, AccuWeather has consistently proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings. AccuWeather offers a wide range of APIs based on location, forecasts, current conditions, indices, weather alerts/alarms, satellite imagery, and more.

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and AccuWeather NOW streaming service. AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® forecasts with Minute by Minute® updates and Superior Accuracy ™, the patented AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature® current conditions, and AccuWeather RealImpact™ scale for Hurricanes. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, RealFeel, MinuteCast, Minute by Minute, Minute by Minute Forecasts, and Up to the Minute are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, RealFeel Shade, WinterCast, AccuWeatherIQ, AccuWeather RealImpact Scale, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store . The AccuWeather iOS app is free at the Apple store . Visit accuweather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news and information.

About Chainlink



Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or read the documentation at docs.chain.link . To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert .

