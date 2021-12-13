US$58+ million Fort Worth auction showcases strong used equipment and truck pricing at Ritchie Bros.

December online auction attracts 12,400+ bidders from 60+ countries to bid on 4,000+ items

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. continues to attract record demand in Texas, with 12,400+ bidders registered for its latest US$58+ million used equipment and truck auction in Fort Worth.

Approximately 93% of the items in the December 7 – 9 online auction was purchased by U.S. buyers, including 39% sold to Texans. The remaining 7% was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Germany, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates. Leading up to the auction, online equipment views per lot were up 51% year over year.

"Used equipment and truck pricing is incredibly strong right now," said Neal Black, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Our Fort Worth auction last week continued the trend we are seeing across all our auctions and marketplaces right now, with used construction and transportation assets attracting unprecedented demand. If you want to sell or need assets before the end of the year, please contact us today!"

Ritchie Bros. conducted five online auctions from its Fort Worth site in 2021, registering 65,000+ bidders and selling 22,000+ items for more than US$315 million.

"Thank you to everyone who has sold or participated in our Fort Worth auctions this year," added Mr. Black. "We greatly appreciate your trust and are excited for new opportunities to help your businesses in 2022."

Five Big Sellers from Fort Worth in December:

2019 Peterbilt 389 day cab heavy haul truck – US$262,500

2020 Komatsu D65EXI-18 crawler tractor – US$250,000

2007 Grove GMK5130-1 165-ton 10x8x10 all-terrain crane – US$235,000

Two 2013 Caterpillar 740B 6x6 articulated dump trucks – US$200,000 each

2013 Kenworth T800W day cab heavy haul truck – US$105,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH (DECEMBER 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): US$58+ million

Total Registered Bidders: 12,400+

Total Number of Lots: 4,000+

Total Number of Consignors: 680+

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 40,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including a Northeast Regional Event on December 14 – 16 with close to 5,000 items and a Great Lakes Regional Event on December 16 – 17 with 4,000+ items.

The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet; a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E; and a brand new equipment listing service called Ritchie List, with more than 40,000+ items already listed.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

View original content:

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.