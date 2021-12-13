Upstart Golf Star Jovan Rebula Earns Sunshine Tour Card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a strong 10th place finish at the South African Open recently, Hometown Lenders-sponsored rising international golf sensation Jovan Rebula has earned his Sunshine Tour card.

The South African Open is an event on the Sunshine Tour and is also a co-sanctioned event of the European Tour. Rebula now has automatic playing privileges in Sunshine Tour events.

The nephew of Hall of Famer Ernie Els, Rebula graduated from Auburn University this past spring following an All-American collegiate career. In 2018, he became the second South African native in history to win The Amateur Championship. He has already competed in The Masters, U.S. Open and British Open.

Rebula currently resides in Birmingham, Alabama, as he embarks on his professional golf career. He also recently competed in the European Tour's Joburg Open.

"We are proud to see Jovan off to a hot start to his professional career," said Billy Taylor, founder and CEO of HomeTown Lenders. "Just one week after HTL announced our sponsorship of Jovan, he has already earned his Sunshine Tour card. We look forward to many more milestones to come."

Rebula's Career Highlights:

Arnold Palmer Cup International Team (2018, 2019)

First Team All-SEC (2019, 2020)

Georgia Cup Champion (2019)

Global Golf Post All-Amateur Team (2019)

Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award Semifinalist (2019)

Kiawah Classic Medalist at 13-under 64-66-73--203 (11/3-11/5/2019)

PING All-American Honorable Mention (2018, 2019)

PING All-American Third Team (2020)

PING All-Southeast Region (2018, 2019, 2020)

SEC Championship Medalist at 8-under 68-67-67--202 (4/24-4/26/2019)

SEC Freshman of the Week (3/8/2017, 4/11/2017)

SEC Golfer of the Week (2/19/2020)

Second Team All-SEC (2018)

SGA Amateur of the Month (June, 2019)

World Amateur Team Championship (2019)

Career Low 18: 64 - Kiawah Classic first round (11/3/2019)

Career Low 36: 130 - Kiawah Classic first and second rounds (11/3-11/4/2019)

Career Low 54: 202 (2x) - SEC Championship (4/24-4/26/2019)

For more information visit www.htlenders.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Hometown Lenders