Unleashed Brands Expands Leadership Team with Two Key New Hires Platform Company of Kid-Focused Brands Appoints New VP of Marketing & Brand Relations and New SVP of Real Estate, Design and Construction to Help with Rapid Growth

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, announced today two hires in newly-created positions to assist with the company's rapid growth. Abby Fogel joins the team as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Relations, and Kristin Taylor has been named Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Design and Construction.

Fogel has a marketing background with youth enrichment brands and started working in the franchise industry in 2015 for Soccer Shots, handling local marketing and brand level initiatives. She later joined FranNet in 2020 and spent the past year as their Director of Marketing.

She will lead marketing for franchise lead generation for all Unleashed Brands, effectively helping each brand exceed its franchise development targets. Fogel will also lead Unleashed Brands' new Franchise Development Leadership Accelerator program, designed to help each brand and specifically selected outside brands grow their leadership and franchise competencies. Fogel serves on the International Franchise Association Women's Franchise Committee and Annual Leadership Conference Taskforce.

Taylor has a real estate and asset management background with extensive experience managing large real estate development initiatives and strategies that enhance revenue growth and maximize return on investment. She previously served as Executive Vice President of Real Estate, Design & Construction for G6 Hospitality, the owner, operator, and franchisor of more than 1,450 Motel 6 and Studio 6 economy lodging properties.

In addition to real estate development and contract negotiations, Kristin will lead the market planning strategy, site selection, real estate development and the trajectory of new unit openings for all portfolio brands. She will also lead Unleashed's internal and external teams to help efficiently open franchises.

"As we move forward and continue to expand our reach, we feel lucky to add Kristin and Abby as vital additions to our leadership team," said Josh Wall, Chief Growth Officer for Unleashed Brands. "With Kristin's impressive real estate background and Abby's strong experience with marketing and franchise development in youth sports, they both address essential high-level needs that will elevate our team and diversify our capabilities as we transition to big things in 2022."

Unleashed Brands is a parent company of growth-oriented brands geared at furthering child and adolescent development in three core areas – Learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics), Playing (Celebrating, Escaping, and Connecting) and Growing (Music & Arts, Martial Arts, Swimming, Sports). Backed by a management team with over 50 years of combined consumer industry experience, Unleashed Brands was born out of the proven expertise and existing infrastructure of Urban Air, a family entertainment industry leader. They acquired Snapology, the premier franchise brand offering STEAM programs for kids, and The Little Gym, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children earlier this year.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be.

