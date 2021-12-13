ChoiceOne Senior Vice President Heather Brolick Named a 2021 Crain's Detroit Business Notable Women in Banking Award Honoree

SPARTA, Mich., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") is pleased to announce Senior Vice President Heather Brolick is named in the 2021 Crain's Detroit Business Notable Women in Banking as an Award Honoree. The Crain's Detroit Business Awards program celebrates Michigan women banking executives who are leading advancements and innovations while supporting and inspiring others in their industry and their community.

"We are extremely pleased to announce Heather was selected as an Award Honoree in Crain's Detroit Business Notable Women in Banking," said ChoiceOne Chief Executive Officer Kelly Potes. "This is a distinguished award that highlights Heather's extraordinary career in banking including her keen leadership accomplishments as well as the impact she has had in serving her community.

Brolick has devoted her career to banking and has held leadership positions for over 30 years. Brolick's most significant career highlights include leading a de novo bank to outstanding growth and completing the community bank merger with ChoiceOne.

In 2019, as Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Shores Bank Corporation (OTC: CSHB) and Community Shores Bank, Brolick and the Board of Directors led the Bank through a merger with ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne"). Brolick helped organize and initiate Community Shores in 1998 as a de novo bank. Becoming President and Chief Operating Officer in 2003, she took the lead as Director, President and Chief Executive Officer in 2006 helping to grow the de novo bank to a $197 million-asset holding company with four branch offices, before merging with ChoiceOne in 2020.

Brolick and the Board of Directors felt it was an opportune time to explore a merger in 2019. Community Shores Bank was the only community bank headquartered in Muskegon. The Bank served a diverse population and enjoyed a healthy market share in the region. But small banks like Community Shores Bank faced continued financial pressures when it came to cybersecurity, compliance, and robust technology demands. Brolick believed aligning with a partner like ChoiceOne Bank would give Community Shores Bank additional scale and resources to better serve – and support – the Muskegon community. She believed this was the right decision – for shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. Many shareholders, board members and employees had been with the Bank since they opened their doors over 20 years ago.

At the close of the merger, Brolick took on the position of Senior Vice President Human Resources for ChoiceOne. She is also a member of the Bank's senior management team helping to lead the $2.1 billion-asset holding company, with 35 branch offices, over 380 employees, and the 10th largest holding company in Michigan.

Brolick currently serves as a Board member and past Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Harbor Hospice; Past board member and Chairperson of the Board of Harbor Hospice Foundation; Board Member Mercy Health Physician Partners Board – West Michigan; Chairperson and Board member of Michigan Bankers Workers Compensation Fund. She has also served as a Director and Chair of the Board of the Employers Association of West Michigan; a Member of the Bankers Advisory Board of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; as a member of Mercy Health Muskegon's Finance Committee; as a member of the Michigan Bankers Association Bank Management and Nominating Committees; as a member of Rotary; and on the Board of Directors of The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg.

"Both ChoiceOne Bank and Community Shores Bank had deep roots in West Michigan. With similar cultures, values and commitments to our local communities, Heather was key to overseeing this merger for Community Shores. She kept our teams united and working together allowing both organizations to better serve our customers today in Muskegon and Ottawa Counties," said Potes. "With Heather's continued leadership on our senior management team, our combined organization will allow us to expand our collective expertise into the communities we serve with enhanced capacity to invest further into technology, products and services as well as our local support."

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek, operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Macomb counties. ChoiceOne is an approximately $2.1 billion-asset bank holding company making it the 10th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.com.

