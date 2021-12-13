BigRoad ELD from Fleet Complete Earns Third-Party Certification in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fleet Complete®, a global provider of telematics technologies and solutions for fleet, asset, and mobile workforce-based businesses, announced today that its solution for recording drivers' hours of service, BigRoad electronic logging device (ELD), is now officially third-party certified in Canada.

BigRoad ELD solution is officially certified in Canada. (CNW Group/Fleet Complete)

The solution was certified by FPInnovations, a third-party certification body with the ISO/IEC 17065 standard required by Transport Canada to test and certify ELD.

This third-party certification confirms that the BigRoad ELD solution meets all requirements outlined by the Canadian ELD Technical Standard to comply with the federal ELD mandate.

As of June 12, 2021, Transport Canada's Commercial Vehicle Drivers Hours of Service (HOS) Regulations require all federally regulated motor carriers to be equipped with a compliant and certified ELD. Giving the industry time to adapt, full enforcement in Canada will begin on June 12, 2022.

"We have been providing our ELD solution to clients in North America for years, and we are very proud to support this Canadian government initiative for certified ELDs," comments CEO of Fleet Complete, Tony Lourakis. "By assuring quality electronic logging devices on the market through rigorous third-party testing, we're helping improve road safety for commercial drivers and the public."

Fleet Complete's BigRoad ELD solution has already been supporting Canadian Federal Cycle and Jurisdiction Enhancements, as well as Canadian ELD Personal Use and Yard Move. It also includes Canadian ELD output file requirements to provide complete support when stopped for a roadside inspection or asked to transfer record of duty status logs (RODS) to a safety official.

For more information on Fleet Complete's BigRoad ELD solution, please visit https://www.bigroad.com/eld/electronic-logging-device-compliance or https://www.bigroad.com/canadian-eld-mandate

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com/

Fleet Complete Logo (CNW Group/Fleet Complete)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fleet Complete