Vanity Planet™ Announces Retail Launch at Nordstrom

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanity Planet™, the leader in beauty tech, is excited to announce its retail distribution partnership with Nordstrom. Vanity Planet™ will now be available on Nordstrom.com and their best-selling Fria Skincare Fridge will be in-stores nationwide.

The leading department store will carry Vanity Planet's entire Elevate Collection online including six of the brand's top sellers – LEDA Red Anti-Aging LED Sonic Facial Brush , LEDA Blue Acne Fighting LED Sonic Facial Brush , Senia Hot & Cold Smart Facial Steamer , Formfit+ Bluetooth® Body Composition Smart Scale and Fria Skin Care Fridge .

The launch arrives just in time for the holiday season solidifying Nordstrom.com as the go-to destination for all your holiday gifts.

"We are honored and excited to be partnering with Nordstrom, a leader in cultivating indie beauty brands, and can't wait for Nordstrom's guests to experience our brand," says Alex Dastmalchi, Founder and CEO of Vanity Planet™. "The Elevate Collection fits seamlessly into Nordstrom's offering and we are honored to call them a partner."

About Vanity Planet™:

Vanity Planet™ is a Southern California-based beauty-tech company specializing in high-performing, skin-inclusive self care essentials at one of the most competitive values on the market. We rely on the power of technology to create bespoke beauty that addresses multiple skin care needs in an effort to be inclusive while offering the highest level of consumer personalization. Serving as a cutting-edge destination for attainable whole-body wellness, VP offers top-rated tech from results-driven skin care devices for the face and body; to smart fitness essentials and high-tech oral health. Vanity Planet™ is your go-to source for quality products designed for the vanity and beyond. For more information, please visit www.vanityplanet.com .

