New Autism Clinic for Children Opens in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum, opened the doors this week to a new clinic in Oshkosh, WI. The center is focused on early intervention for young children and offers evaluation, diagnosis, therapy, and family support services.

Caravel's clinical professionals specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. Rooted in positive reinforcement, ABA therapy is recognized for its effectiveness by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"ABA is life-changing," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "It helps children reach their greatest potential, but there is a shortage of providers. At Caravel, we believe that children deserve the best possible care, so we are investing in communities to bring resources and expertise to families where this need is present."

Caravel was founded in Green Bay, WI. The new Oshkosh center is led by clinic director Abby Amacher, MA, BCBA, LBA. Amacher has worked with children with autism since 2008. "We are committed to delivering specialized care that yields the best outcomes, especially in areas that have been underserved," said Amacher. "So we are thrilled to open a center to serve families across Winnebago and Green Lake counties. The new Oshkosh clinic dramatically expands our capacity to help local families by creating an environment outside the home where children can get treatment and work on peer skills."

Caravel's clinic is located at 1306 South Main Street. Caravel invites parents and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy to call 608-888-2663 or visit caravelautism.com.

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

