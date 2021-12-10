Interim HealthCare Inc. Closes Strong Year with Third Acquisition

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health, hospice and healthcare staffing services, today announces its third acquisition of 2021 with the purchase of Interim HealthCare of Sacramento Hospice in California.

(PRNewsfoto/Interim HealthCare Inc.)

First opened 46 years ago, Interim HealthCare of Sacramento Hospice provides a holistic approach to hospice care centered around comfort, compassion, and support for loved ones and their families. David Klaeser, owner of the franchise since 2007, will continue leading the company in the role of CEO and building upon a history of clinical excellence, outstanding quality, care delivery and sales performance.

This marks the third franchise acquisition for Interim HealthCare Inc. in 2021, following Interim HealthCare of the Treasure Coast in November and Interim HealthCare of San Diego in January. The movement toward a hybrid model of both franchises and company-owned branches represents the company's overarching goal to expand its reach to be able to serve more individuals in need around the country.

"2021 was a big year for Interim HealthCare. We are glad to have had the opportunity to purchase not only Interim HealthCare of Sacramento Hospice, but two other highly successful franchises in San Diego, California and West Palm Beach, Florida," said Jennifer Sheets, president and CEO of Interim HealthCare Inc. "These three acquisitions further Interim HealthCare's unwavering commitment to meeting individuals in their most preferred care setting – the home. Our goal is for every person that is appropriate for care in the home, to have the highest quality option possible."

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many consumers to take more control over their healthcare decisions. According to a recent Interim HealthCare survey, 67 percent of Americans have thought differently about their own healthcare options or those of a loved one because of the pandemic. As a result, in-home care services are seeing an uptick in interest due in part to the growing aging population and the number of individuals living with comorbid conditions. Interim HealthCare is continuing to meet this growing demand through its strategic acquisitions, recruiting efforts and industry advocacy work to ensure all individuals have access to the superior services that home healthcare provides.

To learn more about buying and operating an Interim HealthCare franchise business, please visit: www.interimfranchising.com. Those who currently own another home healthcare business and may be interested in exploring potential transition options may email: exploreselling@interimhealthcare.com.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Founded in 1966 and First in Home Care®, Interim HealthCare Inc. is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards. The only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care, the company strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through 330 plus locations servicing the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Ranked number one for the third year in a row by Entrepreneur magazine, franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 200,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interim HealthCare Inc.