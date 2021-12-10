Virtual collaboration platform Filo.co receives funding from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as part of the second batch of Zoom Apps Fund investments.

Filo.co Teams up with Zoom to Power the Future of Remote and Hybrid Collaboration

Filo.co Teams up with Zoom to Power the Future of Remote and Hybrid Collaboration Virtual collaboration platform Filo.co receives funding from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as part of the second batch of Zoom Apps Fund investments.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Filo.co, a virtual collaboration platform, is announcing that it has received funding as part of the second batch of investments from the Zoom Apps Fund.

Filo.co Launches Virtual Sales Hub to help sales teams better connect, collaborate, and win online. (PRNewsfoto/Filo.co)

Launched in April 2021, the Zoom Apps Fund is a $100 million global venture fund to stimulate growth of our ecosystem of Zoom Apps, integrations, developer platform, and hardware. This funding is dedicated to innovative companies that are inspired to help build solutions that will become core to help Zoom customers meet, communicate, and collaborate.

Filo.co creates customizable virtual spaces for collaborative events, meetings and workshops. The Filo.co platform combines livestreaming, breakout spaces, chat functionality, shared documents, and access to persistent Zoom meetings, all in one intuitive and customizable virtual campus.

Filo.co integrates directly with Zoom providing best-in-class video conferencing to all users regardless of a person's existing technology stack. In April, 2021, Filo joined the ranks of Zoom's ISV Partner Program in order to enable any organization to quickly leverage the combined power of the two solutions.

"Our mission is to help people work, learn and solve problems together without having to travel," said Matt Compton, Filo.co CEO. "Our integration with Zoom ensures that we deliver industry-leading video and can create virtual workspaces that foster unparalleled opportunities for connection, collaboration, and productivity."

Today, companies like Anaplan, Seismic, NCAA, Techstars, 500 Global and Berkeley SkyDeck use Filo.co to power impactful internal events like kickoffs, onboardings, workshops, product trainings, accelerators, demo days, and more. "Our goal is to end the pre-meeting scramble for links, log-ins and tools," says Matt Compton. "By focusing on improving the collaborative experience for internal events and meetings, we're filling an incredibly important gap in the market."

"The challenges of collaborating in remote and hybrid work environments have never been more acutely felt than today," said Colin Born, Head of Zoom Ventures. "We are excited to support Filo.co in addressing those challenges and scaling their vision of customizable and collaborative virtual work environments."

Filo.co plans to use the recent funding to deepen its integration with Zoom, and launch a native App for Zoom within the next year.

About Filo.co

Filo.co, a distributed company with roots in Indianapolis, is a virtual collaboration platform that powers internal events, workshops and meetings. Today, companies like Anaplan, Seismic, NCAA, Techstars, 500 Global and Berkeley SkyDeck use Filo.co to power kickoffs, onboardings, workshops, accelerators, demo days, internal meetings and more. For more information or a product tour, visit filo.co .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Filo.co