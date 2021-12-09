Tremor Video and Fyllo Partnership Allows Advertisers to Connect with Cannabis and CBD Consumers Across All Video Screens

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tremor Video , a leading programmatic video and CTV platform, and Fyllo , the leader in compliance-first SaaS solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced a partnership enabling advertisers to target cannabis and CBD consumers across all video screens including programmatic video and Connected TV (CTV).

"Partnering with Fyllo reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative data solutions designed to enhance our clients' audience reach strategies," said Jay Baum, Chief Commercial Officer at Tremor Video. "Through this collaboration, brands gain a competitive edge by leveraging a differentiated set of data to reach some of the fastest-growing and most lucrative audience segments across CTV and all other screens."

According to recent research (Source: MRI-Simmons Cannabis Study, 2021), cannabis and CBD consumers are one of today's most progressive audiences, displaying high-value attributes that are attractive to mainstream advertisers across CPG, QSR, retail, pharma and adult beverage verticals.

As legalization accelerates across the U.S., the cannabis and CBD industry is expected to grow from $10 billion to $55 billion by 2025 — creating a unique opportunity to reach a wide variety of relevant consumers. By tapping into Fyllo data (now integrated into Tremor's end-to-end technology platform), advertisers gain access to:

Non-cookie dependent offline purchase data from leading cannabis and CBD-endemic Point of Sale (POS) systems, e-commerce platforms, delivery systems and loyalty programs

Traditional segments (e.g. Fast Food Lovers, Healthy Eaters, Hiking Enthusiasts) that have been enriched with cannabis and CBD purchase data, opening access to an entirely new set of data attributes.

Millions of LDA-compliant consumer profiles across hundreds of mainstream targeting categories and attributes

"Our partnership with Tremor represents another important step forward in connecting traditional advertisers with one of the most progressive consumer groups in the world," said Ryan Wolin, SVP Business Development & Data Strategy at Fyllo. "Together, we are enabling access to a differentiated data set that will help brands drive programmatic video and CTV campaign performance."

Learn more about Tremor Video's data-driven audience solutions at www.tremorvideo.com .

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, instream and in-app. Tremor Video is a Tremor International company. Learn more at www.tremorvideo.com .

About Fyllo

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services that enable organizations to navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape, streamline compliance, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also use the Fyllo Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com .

