TeleSpecialists Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™ for Second Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. This year, 93% of TeleSpecialists employees said it's a great place to work – an incredible 34 points higher than the average U.S. company.

TeleSpecialists is Great Place To Work Certified for the second year in a row.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that TeleSpecialists is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"This distinction means so much to us because we truly value our employees and the company culture we have built here," says Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, CEO at TeleSpecialists. "We will continue to show our employees that they are part of an environment where they can grow every single day. We sincerely appreciate everyone's commitment to our vision and having every employee be included in our mission, which is saving lives."

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is a physician-owned management service organization committed to providing exceptional and comprehensive patient care via telemedicine. Founded in 2013, TeleSpecialists has rapidly expanded to over 90 board-certified physicians serving 229 hospital locations across the U.S. TeleSpecialists continues to expand its telemedicine services, physician workforce and hospital endpoints while providing integrated quality and performance improvement support. TeleSpecialists is accredited by The Joint Commission and is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

Learn more about TeleSpecialists at tstelemed.com.

View original content:

SOURCE TeleSpecialists