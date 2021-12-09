The Real Brokerage Inc. Opens in Kentucky

Louisville Area Real Estate Broker Chris Fox Named Principal Broker

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced its launch of operations in Kentucky. Real is now operating in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

As part of the state launch, Real has appointed real estate broker Chris Fox as Principal Broker. Fox was born and raised in Kentucky and is a licensed realtor in Kentucky, Indiana and Florida. Fox is certified through The Realtor Institute and is on the delegate body for the Kentucky Association of Realtors®.

"The opportunity to grow in Kentucky with Real is tremendous," said Chris Fox. "We are at a pivotal moment in real estate. I have seen how working with Real provides agents with the tools, technology and support to grow their business. We are excited to bring these same tools to our home state of Kentucky, where Real's technology will also help my efforts to coach and mentor others."

"Chris has a lot to bring to the table, between his mentoring and experience, to his knowledge of real estate in numerous states including Kentucky," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. "His vision will help Real grow in Kentucky and he will play a key role in creating a strong network in the state."

As part of the opening, Real has also appointed Edward Hazners as a managing broker for northern Kentucky. Mr. Hazners currently serves as Real's principal broker in Ohio and brings over 30 years of broker experience to the team.

About Real

Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 39 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 3,600 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

