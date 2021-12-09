PÍVAT, Agua Caliente Casinos' Exclusive Cigar Lounge, Installs Live Tables and Slots, Re-opens with Complete Expansion, Adding over 2,000 Square Feet

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agua Caliente Casinos, the award-winning premier casino and entertainment resort in the Coachella Valley, has re-opened Pívat, their exclusive cigar lounge, at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. After being closed temporarily for construction, the lounge opened its doors on December 3, 2021, with a notable expansion of space and new features including gaming.

"The most exciting new feature at Pívat is gaming. Guests can now enjoy their favorite cigars in our gorgeous cigar lounge while playing the latest slots or trying their luck at one of our Blackjack tables," says Darrel Kammeyer, Vice President of Marketing, Agua Caliente Casinos.

Originally opened in 2018, Pívat Cigar Lounge is where sophistication meets luxury. Guests can experience the finest cigars and cocktails in an intimate setting, complete with lush leather seating and state-of-the-art big screen TVs. With the new expansion, guests can now enjoy live blackjack and play the newest slots while watching their favorite sports games or enjoying a cigar. Established as the premier cigar lounge in the Coachella Valley, Pívat boasts 52 brands and over 200 different profiles of cigars within their gorgeous walk-in humidor. The lounge currently has over 5,000 cigars in inventory.

Pívat Cigar Lounge also features incredible crafted cocktails from their full bar of top shelf spirits as well as a menu offering from the casino's award-winning restaurant, The Steakhouse. Pívat's friendly and knowledgeable Cigar Sommeliers can recommend the best pairings and premium cigars. There are three different areas inside Pívat Cigar Lounge for guests to experience: the Veranda, Outdoor Lounge and Private Lounge.

Pívat Cigar Lounge is open daily from 11A-2A with The Steakhouse menu is available from 5P-10P nightly. Currently, Blackjack tables are available Thursday-Sunday from 6P-2A.

Pívat Cigar Lounge at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage

32-250 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

For more information, go to https://aguacalientecasinos.com/nightlife/pivat/

