OneTrust Named a Leader in New Privacy Report

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2021. According to the report, "OneTrust sustains its ambition to become the 'home of the privacy tech ecosystem' with a sophisticated vision of becoming the platform of trust and a strong innovation roadmap."

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 9,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The report is based on a 30-criterion evaluation and analyzed 12 of the most significant vendors in the market and OneTrust scored the highest in the strategy and market presence categories. The report states, "When most vendors refer to the same competitor to describe their position in the market, you know that competitor is shaping that market. In the privacy management software market, that vendor is OneTrust."

The report states, "OneTrust's innovation strategy benefits from an unparalleled network effect. A stream of acquisitions over the past 18 months adds depth to the offering. Reference customers report enjoying the continuous, rich enhancements delivered on a consistent release schedule."

"We believe OneTrust's placement as a leader in this report showcases our investment in building the category-defining enterprise platform of trust," said Kabir Barday, Chief Executive Officer, OneTrust. "We are honored to be named a leader in privacy management software and remain committed to bringing together privacy, data governance, ESG, ethics and compliance, and security into a centralized platform of trust that achieves measurable business outcomes."

In a market that is rapidly growing, OneTrust continues to expand its leading privacy functionalities to unify teams, and transform compliance initiatives, into make trust a competitive advantage.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 150 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

